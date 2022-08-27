Brisbane CBD Ezymart ‘targeted’ by violent thieves every day as worker is stomped on the head

<!–

A supermarket owner says he has been the victim of ruthless and violent shoplifting – as disturbing images show when his store employees were physically assaulted.

Brisbane CBD Ezymart owner Ash Magableh said the incessant attacks on his store have driven him to the brink as he struggles to earn enough money to make ends meet.

Mr Magableh said he would like to leave the industry altogether if he didn’t have so many ‘responsibilities’.

‘Imagine someone stealing (from your) shop when you haven’t even paid yet. I haven’t finalized the payment yet… for the shop fittings,” he told A Current Affair.

He claims that almost all of his employees have been attacked and robbed while on duty.

“My staff and I, we’ve been mistreated every day, especially when we catch the kids stealing,” Magableh said.

Mr Magableh’s Ezymart store has been the target of a spate of recent alleged violent robberies

Mr Magableh’s staff have reportedly been attacked by violent youths – an unidentified employee was jumped on the head by shoplifters during one of the attacks (pictured)

An alleged assault left an employee at the store traumatized and hospitalized after bandits jumped on his head for seven minutes.

The staff member was left with a massive cut and 14 broken bones, the injuries requiring surgery.

CCTV footage shows the brutal attacks carried out by thieves on his shop.

Some walk in and steal a few items from the racks before casually walking out again.

Others run in and out before the staff can stop them.

Many thieves make life hell for the servants by verbally abusing them, destroying displays and even getting physical before they leave the store.

Mr Magableh said most of his employees are afraid to work more after 8pm.

He has also lost six employees in recent weeks, he said.

The supermarket owner had a message for shoplifters in his stores.

“They don’t have to steal. If you are sometimes hungry, ask us. We’re happy to help you,” he said.