Brisbane cat owner told her pet ‘will disappear’ unless she keeps it inside

A cat owner has been told her pet ‘will disappear’ if she doesn’t keep it locked up by a furious neighbor who left her a very threatening note.

The Brisbane woman shared a photo of the blunt handwritten note to Reddit and asked for advice on how to keep her rescue cat inside.

She explained that a feud had started with her neighbor after her cat ran into their yard and fought with the cat next door.

“I got upset and apologized and immediately removed the cat’s paw on the back door and put the door in place so she can’t get out, but we had a tradition of leaving the garage and she snuck out,” she said.

After her cat’s second escape, she got a note that said: ‘Control your animals, or they will disappear!’.

The neighbor even went a step further and chose to write the message on the back of a printed council information page with sections highlighted on ‘responsible pet ownership’.

The woman said she was frustrated that her neighbor had left such an “offensive” letter without contacting her first.

“The problem is our house has casement windows and small children and I’m always on their case to close windows and not leave doors open,” she added, asking for advice on whether a digital fence would work.

She said she kept her cat inside as much as possible, but the animal ‘busts out’.

“Their cat has been over to our side of the road too so it’s a little pot calling the kettle black,” said the owner.

‘The neighbors who complained to ME have huge aggressive dogs that jump on their fence and go berserk every time someone walks by and we live opposite a children’s park.

She explained that a feud had started with her neighbor after her cat ran into their yard and picked a fight with the cat next door (stock image)

“Oh, and my neighbor’s dog barks all night at 3am when she’s on duty, so it’s just a whole lot of hypocrisy that I get the threats.”

Her post was flooded with comments and sparked fierce division among many Australian pet owners.

Many pointed out that cats are known to kill native wildlife and said the woman had a responsibility to keep her pet inside.

‘Cats kill for fun, they don’t kill for food, and one cat can destroy the local wildlife. Keeping cats inside has been a thing for a long time for people who know how destructive cats can be,” said one person.

“Take the cat back to be recycled into a home, it can actually stay inside and not run around bothering people and killing wildlife,” said another.

‘Take it seriously. My family received a letter and the cat ‘disappeared’. Try changing what the cat is doing,’ wrote one.

One man said he had trapped five cats on his property and dropped each of them off at the pound within the past six months.

Others were more sympathetic to the cat lover’s problem.

‘People who threaten or actually harm animals are scum. Literally human garbage. No excuse, one said.

‘I think you are doing the right thing. Sorry you had to deal with this, I’d be upset if I got that letter.’

‘You’re doing really well and your neighbor should keep their cat indoors too? Accidents happen, what matters is the work you do,’ added another.

Brisbane City Council guidelines state that cats must be microchipped and kept in enclosed areas if outside.