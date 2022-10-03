Brisbane bus shelters blasted by TikTok user as the worst in Australia

<!–

A TikToker has vented his frustrations over the design of bus shelters used by an Australian council, labeling them the country’s ‘most useless structures’.

In a video shared on Sunday, the man was taking a bus to the pub to watch the NRL grand final when he took aim at Brisbane City Council’s modern bus stops.

“This is probably the biggest f***ing waste of money I’ve seen a council do,” declared the traveller.

‘It doesn’t keep the sun out, it doesn’t keep the rain out and it doesn’t keep the wind out… all it does is look pretty.’

A TikTok user pointed out the ‘useless’ design of Brisbane City Council’s new modern bus shelters (pictured)

Brisbane City Council is one of the largest local government areas in the country, covering the entire city as opposed to suburbs seen in Sydney and Melbourne.

According to the municipality’s requirements for transport infrastructure, bus stops in suburbs with intermediate customer demand qualify for the bus sheds.

They should “allow unobstructed views… define the bus stop and provide protection from environmental conditions”, but no details are given on how much sun, wind and rain protection is needed.

Commenters on the TikTok clip gave their opinion on the design.

‘It is another example of hostile architecture. Its design is to stop loitering or homeless people staying there. Works like a bus shelter but barely,’ wrote one person.

Some people said the shelters were intentionally designed to be open to the elements (pictured)

“They also leak water which collects on the seats and they don’t keep the sun out, people stand behind them in the shade,” said another.

“Probably designed and built by people who don’t use public transport,” added a third.

Although some commenters said they thought the design was fine.

‘It provides a place to sit down while waiting for the bus, that’s all you need,’ said one.

“At least there’s something, Perth is literally a signpost in the ground,” added another.