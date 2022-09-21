Brisbane bus brawl route 100: Baby in the middle of fight between two women

<!–

A baby was dragged into a wild brawl that broke out on a Brisbane city bus as screaming passengers exchanged furious punches and vicious grabs.

Footage shows the brawl breaking out on Brisbane’s notorious Route 100 as two women and a man argue in the middle standing section of the bus as the cries of babies are drowned out by rage.

A woman with a pink backpack is seen launching herself and wildly raining blows on another woman and the man who pushes them up against the center partition of the bus.

A baby was caught up in a furious brawl that broke out between passengers on a suburban Brisbane bus

A baby strapped to the women’s chest, who is being pinned against a pole, can be heard crying.

The woman with the baby is squeezed awkwardly with one leg raised against the middle pole of the bus.

Meanwhile, the driver is seen fighting with another woman near the front of the bus.

The woman then picks something up from the floor and goes back to join the fight in the center piece.

The action broke out in the middle section of the bus and initially involved two women and a man

She pushes backwards into the woman with the pink backpack.

Finally, the driver and a male passenger in the back of the bus intervene to separate the furiously fighting parties.

The infant was reported to be unharmed in the incident.

Bus union representative Tom Brown told Nine news that the 100 bus route along which the incident happened has become notorious among drivers.

“Drivers are scared to drive the 100 route and no wonder problems flare up constantly,” Mr Brown said.

Another union representative Peter Allen said the drivers are ‘fed up with the violence they are subjected to on a daily basis.

The 100 bus runs from the southeastern suburb of Forest Lake into the city.

It is not the only suburban route in Brisbane that drivers say they are experiencing increasing violence on.

The 110 that runs from the southwestern suburb of Inala into the city also has a bad reputation, as does the 330 route that runs through the northern suburbs.

Improving safety on Brisbane’s buses has turned into a contest between the LNP-led Brisbane City Council and the Labor state government.

Both point the finger at the other over which one is responsible for improving safety on Brisbane buses.

The Brisbane Labor Council opposition has called for someone to own the problem.

“The sad fact is that Brisbane City Council bus drivers are not safe while on the job,” Labor councilor Jared Cassidy said.