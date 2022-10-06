Brisbane Broncos player Julia Robinson trolled over her Dally M gown

<!–

NRLW star Julia Robinson has shared her heartbreak after being tormented by trolls over her performance at the Dally M Awards last month.

The Brisbane Broncos star, 24, showed off her athletic physique in a strappy yellow dress on rugby league night but received cruel online taunts after sharing a photo of her outfit to Instagram.

‘It hurts because I feel like I’m a lovely person and I know I would never say anything bad to someone else. It hurts because nobody likes to be called names or called mean things, Robinson told NCA NewsWire on Thursday.

‘It’s sad to know that it still happens in today’s society where strong women have to be criticized and some people think it’s horrible to see a girl with muscles.’

The three-time NRLW premiership player insisted women with athletic physiques should be praised for their dedication to health and fitness.

Robinson noted that this incident shows how important it is to discuss the impact of trolling on mental health.

“You can’t just troll people on social media because you don’t know what’s going on in their lives,” she said.

The athlete vowed not to bow to the haters, declaring: ‘I’m proud of myself and I’m never going to change for anyone.’

Robinson previously lashed out at keyboard warriors in August after receiving abuse for her ripped physique on social media.

It didn’t seem to rattle her, but Robinson was determined to call out the spells.

‘I usually never read comments on social media or let them influence me; however, I just wanted to say that no one should be ashamed or self-conscious about having muscles,’ Robinson wrote on her Instagram Story.

‘It shows dedication and hard work. I love my muscles.’

Her response was below a screenshot of some of the worst comments she had received, which included ‘he’s going to be a good player’ and ‘he’s a rich’.

Robinson previously hit out at keyboard warriors in August after receiving abuse for his ripped physique on social media