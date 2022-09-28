Brisbane Broncos player Julia Robinson flaunts her sleeve tattoo at the Dally M Awards

Julia Robinson was radiant in yellow at the Dally M Awards in Sydney on Wednesday night.

The Brisbane Broncos star, 24, made sure all eyes were on her as she proudly displayed her sleeve tattoo in a canary yellow dress with straps on. the red carpet at the Royal Randwick Racecourse.

The blonde bombshell also showcased her incredible frame in the dress, featuring spaghetti straps and a crossover design at the bust.

Julia paired the dress with a small white clutch and matching white strappy heels.

She wore her bleached locks back at night and opted for a minimal makeup look.

The sports star had mesmerized onlookers with her incredible sleeve with floral motifs and a wolf.

The three-time NRLW premiership player hit out at keyboard warriors in August after she was vilely abused on social media for her ripped physique.

It didn’t seem to bother her, but Robinson was determined to take the vulgar insults.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram to respond to the haters who made vulgar comments on a since-deleted Broncos Facebook post earlier this year.

“I normally read comments on social media and never let it affect me, but I just wanted to say that no one has to be ashamed or self-conscious to have muscles,” Robinson posted on her Instagram story.

‘It shows dedication and hard work. I like my muscles. Julia xoxo.’

The reply was below a screenshot of some of the worst comments with statements like, “He’s going to be a good player,” while another wrote “he’s a scum.”