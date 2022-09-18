Brisbane Broncos NRLW captain left in tears after shock Parramatta Eels win gives them a finals spot

NRLW heavyweights Brisbane miss out on the finals series for the first time in the competition’s history after a 28-16 loss to underdogs Parramatta – with Broncos captain Ali Briggenshaw left in tears.

Brisbane, winners of the first three NRLW premierships, finished the regular season with a 1-4 record, ending a fall from grace that started with their early exit from last year’s finals series.

Heading into the fifth and final round of the regular season, the Broncos, Gold Coast and Parramatta all had chances to claim fourth place and book a place in next week’s semi-finals.

The Eels were the only winless team of the three – sitting last – and they needed to win by more than six points at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford on Sunday to oust the Broncos from the top four.

They handled the task with confidence.

Forwards Kennedy Cherrington and Simaima Taufa were standouts for the Eels, running over 250 meters each and scoring late tries that confirmed the most memorable win in Parramatta’s short NRLW history.

Despite losing influential center and co-captain Tiana Penitani to a quad injury just 13 minutes into the game, the Eels rallied for their season and overwhelmed the Broncos with a powerful running game.

Parramatta took a 14-6 lead into the break that didn’t really reflect their dominance in possession and field position, doing particularly well crossing on the left flank in the minutes before the break despite Penitani’s absence.

The Eels could not turn pressure into points early in the second half and, with one eye on maintaining a buffer, kicked a six-point buffer to penalty goals to extend their lead to 16-6.

But their decision to pass up the chance to stay on the attack proved costly.

Once out of trouble, the Broncos took just four minutes to start closing the gap through Hayley Maddick, who was the recipient of an Amber Hall line break.

Ali Brigginshaw made two game-changing plays, first kicking a short drop-out that was perfectly matched by Jamie Chapman.

The Eels needed a converted try to claim fourth place and knock out the Broncos and Taufa tipped over the line with nine minutes remaining to give them that margin and the win was confirmed by Cherrington three minutes later

And when the Broncos moved down the field, they raised the bar with a piece of Brigginshaw’s individual brilliance.

But just when the Broncos’ experience might have overwhelmed the Eels, Taufa burst over to restore the six-point lead before Cherrington sealed the result on the right three minutes later.

The win helped the Eels exorcise their demons from last year, when a loss to the Broncos ruled them out of the playoffs in the final game of the regular season.

Comforted by Broncos coach Kelvin Wright at the press conference, Brigginshaw said the team was ‘devastated’ not to be in the play-offs.

“It hurts so much because we sacrifice so much to be here today,” Brigginshaw said.

‘To put in a performance like that, we know we are better.

‘It’s just disappointing. We feel disappointed that our family and friends are watching at home.

‘We tried so hard. We’ll learn from it, but it just hurts.’

Brisbane fans were devastated by the outcome of the close game which was in the balance right up until the last ten minutes.

“We didn’t deserve to win, eel too good for the hungry well done,” said one Twitter user

“More misery for the Broncos as a club,” lamented another.

Eels fans, on the other hand, were thrilled with the surprise result.

‘The Broncos’ NRLW dynasty is over,’ celebrated one fan

Another followed up with: ‘Broncos out of finals! How good! So tired of seeing them win pretty much everything until this season!

The first-placed Sydney Roosters defeated the Titans on Sunday, meaning the Eels will play them in the first week of the finals.