Brisbane boy Rowan Gillam goes blind after horror motorbike crash in Brisbane

A young boy was left completely blind after being thrown 15 meters from his motorcycle in a horror crash that nearly cost his life.

Jill and John Gillam undressed their seven-year-old son Rowan, in full safety gear, for his first motocross race in Brisbane in 2020.

But disaster struck when Rowan, the first of 20 starting riders, lost control in a turn on the track at the Fort Lytton Motocross Club and was found motionless in a dry stream bed.

The injuries were so severe that Rowan had to have part of his skull removed to relieve pressure on his brain, with the seven-year-old in a coma for nearly two weeks.

Rowan, now nine, also suffered a stroke, with the injuries leading to his loss of face.

Despite Rowan’s life being changed forever, his parents have said he’s had a great time – and has even set his sights on competing in the Paralympic Games.

Looking back at the terrifying crash, Ms Gillam recalled seeing the crowd run towards a rider, unaware it was Rowan.

“I came running when I saw other men running, I thought ‘that’s a bit strange, I can’t see Rowan, I can’t see him driving,'” Ms Gillam told Daily Mail Australia.

“He was unconscious, cold.”

Crazed onlookers called an ambulance as his panicked parents watched in horror as Rowan rushed to Queensland Children’s Hospital.

Rowan was in a coma for 10 days and it took him a month to fully come out of the coma

“Rowan had every possible safety gear, we spent $500 on the best helmet, it was like a treat – he got everything brand new for the race, the helmet, elbow pads, knee pads, neck guard,” said Ms Gillam.

His engine was checked and found to be undamaged, and Rowan had rode the track twice a week with his father since he was five.

Rowan was placed in a coma while still in the ambulance after paramedics realized the boy had swelling in his brain.

Rowan had to undergo occupational therapy to learn to walk again

Over the next few days, a machine measured the pressure in his brain and “it didn’t look good,” his mother said.

The pressure just kept mounting and mounting. Then it peaked and then he had a stroke,” Ms Gillam said.

Rowan also got a staph infection in his brain because he had to remove part of his skull to relieve the pressure.

For seven terrifying days, the Gilliams thought their boy would die.

It took him a month to fully recover from a coma, and while his shattered parents waited, they were told he could wake up as “a vegetable, unable to eat or going blind.”

When he was finally able to talk again, Roman told his parents that he couldn’t see the television.

Rowan soon showed interest in playing soccer with a special ball with a bell in it

Rowan started to improve when the Starlight Foundation helped him get music therapy

Rowan slowly started to get better with music therapy from the Starlight Foundation.

Slowly he got out of bed and danced hand in hand with his mother. His favorite song was Justin Bieber’s “Baby.”

Soon, Rowan was “laughing and joking” and returned to his old self.

“It was remarkable,” said Mrs. Gilliam.

Rowan wanted to be active despite having to wear a helmet that protected his brain. He eventually had a prosthesis implanted where part of his skull had been removed.

The seven-year-old was even playing football with the rehabilitation team – despite having no vision at all.

He wore a helmet to protect his brain for a year, visible just under the skin after part of his skull was removed, but it didn’t stop him from developing a love of the gym.

Rowan, now nine, has refused to let his injuries rule his life and loves sports.

“He’s got a new lease on life, he’s doing a lot of things he may not have done before,” said Ms Gillam.

‘He loves to dance and has lost all his inhibition. He says “come on mommy look at me!”

‘His memory is also very good – he likes to learn French and talks to us in French. He learned Braille in a year and goes to the gym twice a week.’

Rowan also plays soccer with the ball with a bell so he knows where he is.

He is determined to become a Paralympic one day.

“He is very sweet, he thinks about others and loves other children,” said Mrs Gillam.

“Some people may come from an experience like he was really angry, but he’s not, he’s really happy positive, like a perfect kid.”