Brisbane Airport arrest: Man, 30, returning from overseas posed as a teen to groom girls

Police allege he also attempted to meet with at least one child for sex

He posed as a 14-year-old boy online to try to obtain child exploitation material

The man was on his way home from abroad when he was arrested by the police

The 30-year-old man was arrested at Brisbane airport for looking after teenage girls

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A 30-year-old man has been arrested after returning from overseas for allegedly grooming children online while posing as a 14-year-old boy.

He was arrested on Thursday at Brisbane Airport after being stopped by Australian Border Force officers.

Police allege the man posed as a teenage boy to lure young girls into sending him sexually explicit material and also tried to meet at least one child for sex.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested as he returned from overseas at Brisbane Airport for grooming children online and posing as a 14-year-old boy

Police allege the man posed as a teenage boy to lure female children into handing over child exploitation material and made attempts to meet at least one child for sex

He was charged with possession of child exploitation material and grooming a child under 16 to participate in a sexual act.

He was also charged with using the Internet to procure a child under 16, knowingly meeting a child and two counts of exposing a child under 16 to indecent exposure.

He was remanded in custody to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.

Detective Inspector Glen Donaldson, from Argos, said that despite all that children are taught about online safety, they are still actively engaging in unsafe practices such as sending intimate pictures of themselves and talking to strangers online.

‘Research by the Commonwealth eSafety Commissioner has identified that 1 in 4 children have been contacted by a stranger online. This is extremely worrying and underlines the need for parents to be aware of their child’s online footprint and talk to their child about online safety,” Det Donaldson said.

‘Supervision is key to prevention, as is ongoing communication with children about how to stay safe online and the dangers of having online ‘friends’ they’ve never met face-to-face.’

Detective Constable Donaldson encouraged parents to continue to educate their children and have conversations about online safety and what to do if they feel unsafe.