Bringing back Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill was a no-brainer

Sir Alex Ferguson has never wanted to cast a shadow over his successors at Manchester United. He had seen what Sir Matt Busby’s continued presence in the early 1970s did to Frank O’Farrell and Wilf McGuinness, and he was wary of harassing those managers who tried to follow in his footsteps.

Still, Ferguson must be a little surprised – not to say disappointed – at how little he has been involved with Old Trafford in nearly a decade since he retired as the most successful manager in British football.

His most significant contribution was the anointing of David Moyes as his successor in 2013. The Chosen One moniker pleased neither of them. Moyes was sent off in indecent haste by United chief Ed Woodward on a ten-month contract to a six-year deal, and Ferguson may have suffered from the association with his fellow Scotsman.

Sir Alex Ferguson won a record 13 Premier League trophies during his time at Old Trafford

Woodward took it as a sign to go his own way. Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer were hired as managers. In came Galatico signings such as Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Angel Di Maria and Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ferguson became a face in the crowd, a spectator at his own Theater of Dreams.

Woodward says Ferguson’s retirement was his biggest regret on the job, and he put his nine-year tenure at the helm off course from the start. So it seems all the more strange that he wasn’t kept in the herd.

Sitting alongside Ferguson over the years was his former chief executive David Gill, whose decision to leave United shortly before Sir Alex in 2013 gave the club a double from which it has never recovered.

Gill is a statesman of the game. A respected figure within UEFA, but like Ferguson, his influence at United has been limited in recent years.

Since retiring in 2013, Ferguson has often been seen at Old Trafford alongside David Gill (right)

While Gill preferred to focus on blue chip sponsors, Woodward was happy to expand his network to bring in the “noodle sponsors” from Asia – a move that increased revenue and threatened to damage the brand.

Nothing damaged United’s reputation more than their involvement in the doomed European Super League, a fiasco that led to Woodward’s resignation in early February.

It’s fair to say that his successor and former right-hand man, Richard Arnold, has recognized the flaw in Woodward’s ways as his first six months on the job are anything to go on.

Arnold prefers to keep a little lower. Aside from an impromptu encounter with fans at his local pub that was caught on camera and then went viral, he tries to keep his head down whenever possible.

The 51-year-old prefers to delegate. Football director John Murtough and technical director Darren Fletcher need to focus on the club’s playing side. When a new signature is made, United’s official press releases quote Murtough and not Arnold. That was not Woodward’s way.

Richard Arnold has been CEO of United since he took over from Ed Woodward in February

Anyone who thought Arnold’s appointment would lead to continuity at Old Trafford was wrong. A lot has changed behind the scenes at Old Trafford this summer and many more will follow.

He’s his own man with his own ideas, and the decision to put Ferguson and Gill back in the fold alongside Murtough and Bryan Robson makes perfect sense.

Arnold recognizes the wealth of knowledge they possess and the folly of not using it sooner. It’s a good idea.

Turning to Gill is not a sign of Arnold’s weakness, quite the contrary. He is the most important man at United, but is not afraid to ask the opinion of a predecessor who still exerts a lot of influence in the game.

Ferguson and Gill are not skeletons from United’s past, but they can help the club look to a brighter future.