Bring old photos to life with this $15 colorize editor

Never underestimate the power of color. Watching old family photos change from black and white to brilliant, painterly hues can be an emotional gift for grandparents and other loved ones, but colorization is still quite a specialized process. Or at least it was until CODIJY. This simple and intuitive photo editor lets anyone recolor black and white photos and add their own personal style, and it’s now on sale at a price everyone can afford.

Even if you haven’t used Photoshop or other editing tools before, CODIJY makes the process easy and fun. You start coloring photos right away in the short tutorial and then get started yourself with tools that are easy to manage. Each image can be realistically colored with the software’s “magic pencils” that can change some areas while keeping others. The boundary detection is first class and you can choose from preset color libraries specific to the natural tones of skin, buildings or natural environment. After you’re done, photos can be exported in almost any popular image format.

A lifetime license for CODIJY Recoloring 4 Plus now costs $15, which is over 75% off the original MSRP. It comes with a key for unlimited home use on two devices, plus free updates for future versions of the software.

Prices subject to change.