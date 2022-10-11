Brilliant new award-winning writer and columnist MAUREEN CALLAHAN joins DailyMail.com

<!–

Award-winning journalist, author and commentator Maureen Callahan joins DailyMail.com as a columnist.

For over a decade, Callahan was a popular columnist for the New York Post, covering everything from pop culture to politics.

Her work has also appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Vanity Fair, New York magazine and SPIN magazine.

“I’m excited and excited to join DailyMail.com,” Callahan said.

‘I am officially going from avid reader to columnist for one of the world’s most widely read online publications.

‘I hope fun, unexpected and thought-provoking views of the news and the people who – for better or worse – make it.

“There’s no place like DailyMail.com for fearless, fast, sharp, colorful, no-stop-read-and-scroll journalism, and I can’t wait to contribute.”

Callahan has authored several books, including her latest, the New York Times bestseller, “American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century,” which chronicles the hunt for Israel Keyes.

She also wrote ‘Champagne Supernovas: Kate Moss, Marc Jacobs, Alexander McQueen, and the ’90s Renegades Who Remade Fashion’ and ‘Poker Face: The Rise and Rise of Lady Gaga’.

At SPIN magazine, Callahan received an ASCAP-Deems Taylor award for co-authoring “Don’t Drink the Brown Water,” an exposé of what led to the Woodstock riots of 1999.

She also contributed to the HBO documentary ‘Woodstock 99: Peace, Love, and Rage’.

Gerard Greaves, editor-in-chief of DailyMail.com said on Tuesday: “We are delighted to have Maureen as the newest member of the DailyMail.com team.”

For over a decade, Callahan was a popular columnist for the New York Post, covering everything from pop culture to politics.

Throughout her career, Maureen has had her finger on the pulse of America. Readers of DailyMail.com can anticipate her limitless take on the latest news — be it from Washington, DC, or Hollywood.

“Her writing is engaging, informative and entertaining, and I look forward to seeing what she will bring to our website.”

Maureen joins DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain in the United States and Dan Wootton, who writes for both DailyMail.com in the United States and MailOnline in the United Kingdom.

Maureen currently lives in New York.

Her first DailyMail.com column will be published later today.