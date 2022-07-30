Brigitte Nielsen talks about Red Sonja and wanting a cameo role in the reboot

Plucked from her burgeoning modeling career, she was thrown into the male-dominated world of 80s action movies when she starred in 1985’s Red Sonja alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger with no previous acting experience.

Now 37 years later, Brigitte Nielsen reflects on the iconic role when the film gets a 4K restoration reissue, telling DailyMail.com how she can still wield a sword in a fight scene if necessary, even after she’s shot a fifth child has welcomed at 54.

“I took good care of myself and it shows,” the 59-year-old Danish star says proudly, adding: “I could still do those fight scenes right now.”

Sylvester Stallone’s former wife confesses she’d love to be involved in the film’s long-delayed reboot (which would one day star Rose McGowan as the flame-haired heroine, with her then-boyfriend Robert Rodriguez attached to direct.)

Wow: Brigitte Nielsen, 59, shows off her incredible physique in a recent shoot, as the star reflects on starring in 1985’s Red Sonja, which has just been re-released

“Maybe I could be Red Sonja’s mother!” she says with a laugh. “Teach her how to appear with a sword, how to win a fight.”

Aiming to maintain her stamina in her career and for her family, Brigitte adds, “I’ll stay fit I guess as long as I’m part of this planet. You have to understand that with age you will not be so fast. But I am a healthy, fit woman and I want to stay that way.’

Looking back: now, 37 years later, Brigitte Nielsen reflects on the iconic role

“Since my daughter was born a few years ago, I’ve kind of moved away from acting and been producing. So I started my life with Red Sonja, now I have a daughter and now I’m going to produce an all-female action movie, which is very exciting.”

In 2019, Brigitte gave birth to her daughter Frida, four, after a decade of failed IVF attempts, who she shares with husband Mattia Dessi, 43.

Brigitte has four other children from previous relationships; Julian Winding, 38, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 32, Aaron Nielsen, 29, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr., 27.

When it comes to her secret to staying in shape, the Celebrity Big Brother star admits being genetically blessed comes with it.

“Well, I want to be good to women and not everyone is born with a six-foot-tall body,” she says.

“I don’t tend to gain weight after giving birth to five children, and I’m actually genetically lucky because of the way I was born. But that said, we women, you guys need to take good care of yourselves. If you want to have a healthy, strong and beautiful body, you have to work on it.

‘A lot of people think it’s about sports, but that’s not the case. The main focus is nutrition. It’s what you put into your body – because not everyone has the time to go to the gym and most people don’t want to go! It is therefore very important what you feed yourself, keep small portions and often eat little. It’s like everything in life – keep things in balance.

Major debut: Nielsen was cast in 1985 as the lead role in Red Sonja alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger with no previous acting experience

After Red Sonja, Brigitte co-starred with Sylvester Stallone in action films Rocky IV and Cobra, and the couple were famously married from 1985 to 1987. She returned to the Rocky franchise in 2018’s Creed II, although she did not share any scenes with ex Sylvester.

Despite her big debut, Red Sonja was a blockbuster hit by critics at the time, and even Arnold later turned his back on it – but Brigitte thinks it would have gone better had it been released today.

She explains: ‘I didn’t think too much about [the critics reaction] I made the PR I could, the movie was clearly premiering and didn’t have what the producers or Richard Fleischer (the director) expected it to be because it was the wrong timing.”

It wasn’t the right time or the right year for a female action hero to debut. It was too much of a male action year – anything at the time was Rocky, Rambo or The Terminator. These kind of movies. So to begin with, it was a very difficult time for Red Sonja to survive in any market.

Working mom: In 2019, Brigitte gave birth to daughter Frida, four, after a decade of failed IVF attempts, and she shares her fifth child with husband Mattia Dessi, 43 (Pictured)

“But 37 years went by, and today there’s an audience, and today it would have been a number one blockbuster. It’s with any kind of movie – timing is so in the essence.”

“Not just with a great script and great acting, the timing and what year you choose to shoot big movies like this. And unfortunately the mid-80s was not the right time for Red Sonja.’

Still, the actress says she has only fond memories of making the film — a grueling six-month shoot in the suburbs of Rome, after training with swords and stunt coordinators in London.

And Arnold Schwarzenegger turned out to be the perfect opponent.

Star Support: The Danish star commends her co-star Arnold Schwarzenegger for helping her in her first major role

“Arnold is bigger than life, not only physically but also his personality and him as a man,” she recalls. “When I met him he had a lot of wisdom, he was an established actor, an action hero, a nice guy, very funny, very professional and a man of his word.

“He helped me because this was my first movie. He gave me great tips on how to do things, he was very easy to work with during our fight scenes.

“He’s a great guy and a great actor – and I still feel it. We laughed a lot. He doesn’t take himself too seriously, he was very easy going.’

Career: Following on from Red Sonja, Brigitte starred with Sylvester Stallone in action films Rocky IV and Cobra, and the couple was famously married from 1985 to 1987 (pictured above)

Brigitte adds that she is “excited” to show the film to her daughter when she is older, saying: “Red Sonja has touched so many people. new version out there, because it’s very much alive with many people.’

“So it’s definitely worth it, and I hope this will lead to a remake of Red Sonja, so that young people today have a chance to get to know her and become a fan.”

“Right now would be a good time for a remake. Women are ready, audiences are ready, it’s all about female directing, female acting, female production, great female roles.

“So I think a version of it now, compared to the mid-’80s, a man’s world, has a good chance of becoming a huge blockbuster that Red Sonja deserves to be.”

RED SONJA’s first-ever 4K UHD restoration is out now.