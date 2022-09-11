Brigitte Nielsen receives doubtful comments from men who are shocked at the age of her daughter

<!–

Brigitte Nielsen says raising her four-year-old daughter at 59 “gives me so much energy,” saying she “wakes up excited every day.”

The Danish actress and model, who will turn 60 in July next year, claims she has been receiving dubious comments from men shocked at the age of her youngest child Frida, who has a total of five offspring.

She said The Sunday Times: ‘Men say to me: ‘You are almost 60 and you have a child of four. Why aren’t you exhausted?’

‘I say to them, ‘I am a woman.’ We mothers are strong. Before I gave birth to her I thought, ‘How am I going to do this? This is getting tiring,’ but I just turned 59 and she gives me so much energy.’

She welcomed her fifth child in June 2018 after a decade-long IVF battle, with the star sharing Frida with husband Mattia Dessì, whom she married in 2006.

Brigitte said she loves living with her daughter today, adding, “Since she was born, I wake up every day excited,” saying she brings her “incredible amount of calm energy.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother roommate, who famously appeared on the show in 2005 with Jackie, the late mother of her ex-husband Sylvester Stallone, said today she is trying to stay in good shape so she can take care of her daughter.

She admits that she doesn’t spend “10 hours a day in the gym,” but goes swimming every day and sports three times a week.

The television personality said she worked hard to lose weight after giving birth to Frida and eats kale, quinoa or grilled salmon with fresh vegetables for lunch and a light dinner later in the day.

Brigitte insists she abstain from alcohol and smoking, and avoid pasta and meat.

Meanwhile, Brigitte embraces aging but admits that she used to be very hard on herself regarding her appearance.

She says she looks in the mirror now and thinks, “Man, you look so good.”

Brigitte is also mother to musician and composer Julian Winding, 38, Killian Marcus Nielsen, 35, Aaron Nielsen, 29, and Raoul Ayrton Meyer Jr, 27.