Brigitte Nielsen parades her incredible figure in swimsuit in Marbella with husband Mattia Dessi

She is known for her unbelievably good looks.

And Brigitte Nielson proved she still has it when she showed off her sensational figure on a family day out on the beach in Marbella on Sunday.

The Danish actress, 59, looked nothing short of sublime as she lay in the sun with her husband Mattia Dessi and their four-year-old daughter Frida.

She wore a figure-hugging black swimsuit, which showed off her famously long legs and roomy cleavage.

Brigitte carried her essentials in a black fanny pack around her waist, while she covered her in a black and white patterned shirt.

She went barefoot on the sand and added a matching black and white scarf tied around her neck.

Her short ice-blonde locks were artfully tousled as she hid her eyes from the glare of the sun behind black sunglasses.

Mattia went shirtless, showing off his chiseled abs and puckering muscles, while wearing bright blue knickers.

He was always the loving father when he held Frida’s hand and then hitched her into the water, with Brigitte watching from the shore.

Mattia is Brigitte’s fifth husband and they tied the knot in July 2006.

The couple shares Frida together, with Brigitte giving birth to her in 2018 when she was 54 years old.

Previously, Brigitte was married to actor Sylvestor Stallone, from 1985 to 1987, and starred in several Rocky films.

Her Spanish vacation comes after she pondered her role in the 1985 film Red Sonja alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger.

She told DailyMail.com how she could still swing a sword in a fight scene if she wanted, saying, “I’ve taken good care of myself and it shows.”

She added proudly, “I could do those fight scenes right now.”

Brigitte also confessed that she would love to be involved in the film’s long-delayed reboot.

“Maybe I could be Red Sonja’s mother!” she says with a laugh. “Teach her how to appear with a sword, how to win a fight.”

