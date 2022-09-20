Brigitte Macron attends the UN the day after the Queen’s funeral

Brigitte Macron has returned to duty after the Queen’s emotional funeral yesterday.

The French first lady, 69, who attended the somber ceremony at Westminster Abbey with her husband Emmanuel, 44, was spotted in New York City today.

Brigitte looked typically stylish as she attended the 77th session of the United Nations in the Big Apple today and watched her husband give an impassioned speech.

She wore an elegant navy blue sweater dress for the occasion and looked poised as she paid close attention to the day’s proceedings.

The French first lady, 69, who attended the somber ceremony at Westminster Abbey with her husband Emmanuel, 44, and the late monarch’s committal service in Windsor later in the afternoon, was spotted in New York City today

Her blonde hair was styled in her usual tousled blonde bob, with her impeccable bangs falling flawlessly over her eyebrows.

The French first lady wore natural make-up with a sculpted brow and smokey eye and kept her lip bare.

Her comfortable sweater dress was adorned with golden cufflinks and she completed the look with a sparkling blue gemstone ring.

The tireless French first lady arrived in London on Sunday ahead of a reception held for heads of state and their spouses in memory of the Queen in London, before attending the funeral on Monday.

Brigitte looked typically stylish as she attended the 77th session of the United Nations in the Big Apple today and watched her husband give an impassioned speech

The tireless French first lady arrived in London on Sunday ahead of a reception held for heads of state and their spouses in memory of the Queen in London, before attending the funeral on Monday

She then traveled to New York for the United Nations, which was also attended by Letizia, Queen of Spain, who reportedly left the Queen’s funeral before the committal service to attend the event.

Brigitte and Emmanuel arrived in London dressed in black and holding hands at Westminster Abbey, where they were joined by Joe and Jill Biden and right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro.

Around 500 emperors, kings, queens, presidents, prime ministers and other heads of state from across the planet descended on London for Her Majesty’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey as the world paid respect to the nation’s greatest ever monarch.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron of France are pictured arriving at Westminster Abbey to pay their respects to the Queen

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron gallantly offered his wife his arm as they were shown to their seats in Westminster Abbey

Snipers were positioned on top of a west London hospital where VIPs were expected to gather before being driven to Buckingham Palace yesterday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte were spotted walking around Westminster ‘incognito’ in sunglasses and trainers to watch the queue and share the pain of the British people before changing into formal attire to visit Westminster hall.

Mr. Macron, who is rarely seen out of his trademark blue suit, was seen in a more understated dark navy blue jacket, charcoal trousers and black trainers alongside his wife, who dressed similarly.

French press reported that he went ‘incognito’ to gauge the mood of the British public before changing back to his more formal clothes.

The couple donned sunglasses and trainers as they strolled through central London, flanked by aides and security guards, as they watched the queue of people waiting to see the Queen, who lies in state ahead of funeral ceremonies tomorrow.

Sir. Macron, who is rarely seen out of his trademark blue suit, was seen in a more understated dark navy blue jacket, charcoal trousers and trainers alongside his wife who dressed similarly

French President Emmanuel Macron (CL) and his wife Brigitte Macron (CR) arrive at Westminster Hall to pay their respects to Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, September 18, 2022

The French president and his wife then changed into more formal clothes before visiting the Queen at historic Westminster Hall.

After paying their respects to the late monarch, the French president and first lady will join King Charles and scores of other world leaders and royals at a reception at Buckingham Palace where they will present the new king with a book of pictures celebrating the queen’s visit. to France.

‘From her coronation she knew and spoke to all our presidents. No other country had the privilege of welcoming her as many times as we did, Macron said last week in a tribute to the queen, whose last official visit to France took place in 2014.

People from all walks of life and from all over the world passed by in a steady, emotional stream, many queuing overnight to see Her Majesty before her funeral yesterday.