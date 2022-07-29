Brighton’s Marc Cucurella tries to force through move to Man City by handing in a transfer request

Marc Cucurella has told Brighton he wants to leave due to interest in him from Manchester City.

Left back Cucurella is said to have stepped up his efforts to secure a transfer to the Etihad by confirming his desire to leave the Amex.

Cucurella has been identified as City’s leading target for the left-back position and they have stepped up their efforts to sign him after selling Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Brighton’s Marc Cucurella has made transfer request amid Man City interest

Champions City have made an offer for Spaniard Cucurella, believed to be worth over £30million, and are believed to be willing to go for up to £40million.

However, Brighton has no desire or need to sell and has put a £50m price tag on the 24-year-old, a figure City believe is too high.

The champions have identified alternative targets, including Stuttgart’s Borna Sosa and Benfica’s Alex Grimaldo, and are ready to move on if no compromise can be reached.

Cucurella came to Brighton from Getafe last summer for around £15million, signed a five-year deal and was a huge success in his debut season in the Premier League.

Cucurella was named Brighton’s Player of the Season and quickly became a fan favorite

Making 35 appearances, he quickly became a fan favorite and was named both Player of the Season and Player of the Season in Brighton.

With City keen to get a left-back, Guardiola also knows that Aymeric Laporte can take on a job in the role, but the club know they have to find a natural option and that has become a priority for the club.

Cucurella seems to fit the mold. A graduate of the Barcelona academy, he shone in his debut season in the Premier League last year.

Graham Potter (left) is going to make Pep Guardiola (right) pay the price for one of his star men

He also won an Olympic silver medal with Spain last year and consistently impressed with his tenacious defense and complimented his enthusiasm to move forward and create.

He scored his first and so far only goal for the Seagulls in May’s 4-0 win over Manchester United.

City kick off their season on Saturday as they face Liverpool in the FA Community Shield, but they have until 11pm on 1 September until the transfer window closes.