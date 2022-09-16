Brighton set for £350k FA fine over ‘misrepresenting transfers’

Brighton will be fined around £350,000 by the FA after being found guilty of violating agent rules and misrepresenting financial dealings in relation to several transfers, including that of then club record signer Mat Ryan.

The Australian international goalkeeper moved from Valencia to Amex Stadium in 2017 for a fee of £5.2 million and went on to make 123 appearances for the club. .

Brighton has been found guilty of misrepresenting Ryan’s transfer by violating FA Rule A3, which states that clubs ‘must not hide or misrepresent the reality and/or substance of matters relating to a transaction’.

Brighton said in a statement that they have accepted the findings of an independent regulatory committee on historic breaches of FA regulations.

The misrepresentation is believed to relate to Brighton’s use of intermediaries for players, with Ryan’s agent, former Middlesbrough striker Mikkel Beck, being on papers as working exclusively for the club, when in reality he was also representing the player.

Such a practice is not uncommon in the industry, as it allows players to avoid tax on work performed by their agents, but it is prohibited by the FA and the IRS.

Brighton was also found guilty of misrepresentation when they signed Beram Kayal from Celtic in 2015.

The Israel international was also a key player in their championship-winning campaign under Chris Hughton in 2017, making 118 appearances before returning home to sign for Bnei Sakhan two years ago.

A statement published by the club said: “The FA accepted that the club and its staff had acted in good faith, and also reported violations of FA rules upon discovery.

The same mistake was inadvertently repeated in multiple player transfers or contract negotiations to The FA between January 2015 and January 2018.

A club spokesperson added: ‘This was a clerical error, made entirely in good faith, which only came to light after a change of staff to a senior administrative role.

“We do not dispute the violation of FA rules and accept the committee’s findings. However, all involved acted in good faith and had misinterpreted a specific part of the FA’s rules.

“When this error was discovered, the club itself reported the violation to the FA and took appropriate steps to correct the error.

“We have also fully cooperated with The FA throughout the process, while at the same time reviewing our processes, and as a result we have put in place procedures to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”