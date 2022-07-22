Brighton receive ‘£15million offer from Serie A side Salernitana for striker Neal Maupay’

Brighton & Hove Albion are considering a £15 million offer from Salernitana in Serie A for French forward Neal Maupay.

The 25-year-old attacker scored eight goals in the Premier League last season but is now nearing an exit from the Seagulls after bolstering their attacking division this summer.

Maupay is out of contract next season and so Brighton can try to cash in on the player who has been their top scorer for the past three years.

According to the athleticBrighton has received an offer of around £15 million (€17.6 million) from the Italian side.

The Frenchman will face competition up front from Danny Welbeck, Leandro Trossard, Denis Undav and Julio Enciso next season, which could lead to his departure.

He has a record 27 goals in 109 appearances since signing for £14 million from Brentford in 2019.

Salernitana narrowly escaped relegation last season after racking up 18 points from their last 15 games to remain in the top tier.

Meanwhile, Brighton is in talks to sign Austria with midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, who is a free agent following his departure from Hoffenheim.

Grillitsch played five seasons in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and can play in both midfield and defense.

The Austrian has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but Brighton will take the versatile star out of the Gunners’ noses and take him to Amex Stadium.