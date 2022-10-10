Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu forced to retire from football aged 24

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu has been forced to retire from football at the age of 24 due to a heart condition.

The Zambian, who signed from Red Bull Salzburg in 2021, has been diagnosed with a hereditary condition. a club statement confirmed.

getty Mwepu was poised for a great future in the game, but that has sadly been cut short

The club added that the condition “may worsen over time”, putting Mwepu at “extremely high risk of a potentially fatal heart attack, if he continued to play competitive football”.

The problem was discovered while the midfielder was away on international duty and spent time in hospital in Mali before returning to England for further heart tests.

Those studies concluded that his illness is due to a hereditary condition not previously apparent on cardiac screening.

Club president Tony Bloom said in a statement: “We are all devastated by Enock. He and his family have had a traumatic few weeks and while we are just thankful he got through that period, he has had such a promising career in such a way. broken off at a young age.

“As a club, we will give him all the love, help and support we can to make a full recovery and then as he decides on the next steps in his life.”

Recently appointed manager Roberto De Zerbi added: “I am so sorry for Enock. Before arriving I looked at the whole squad and he was a player that I was so excited and looking forward to working with. We will do everything we can to help him.”

Getty Mwepu came on the scene with Salzburg and was a star for Brighton

Adam Brett, Brighton’s chief of medicine and performance, also said: “It is a terrible blow to Enock, but he must put his health and his family first and this is the right choice, no matter how hard it is to quit.” with the game.. he likes.

“Of course, as this is Enock’s career and a decision that cannot be taken lightly, we have taken our time to be as thorough as possible, completing advanced cardiac studies and working with clinical experts to obtain the best second opinion for Enock.

“We will help him make sure the condition is managed with the right treatment so he can otherwise live a long and healthy life.”