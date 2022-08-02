Brighton line up move for RB Leipzig defender Angelino as possible replacement for Marc Cucurella

RB Leipzig left-back Angelino could return to the Premier League as Brighton’s replacement for Marc Cucurella.

With Cucurella close to a move to Chelsea after filing a transfer request, the Seagulls are looking to fill that gap.

And with RB Leipzig’s recent takeover of Germany international David Raum for a five-year contract from Bundesliga compatriot Hoffenheim, the Spanish-born Angelino could be close to leaving.

Angelino could leave the Bundesliga to join Brighton as a replacement for Marc Cucurella

According to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenbergthe situation has drawn the attention of Hoffenheim, who hopes to replace Raum with a loan for Angelino, and West Ham – although David Moyes has previously distanced himself from that link.

However, with the Seagulls set to make a significant profit on Cucurella, which they bought for £15.4million last year, they have the income and room to buy big.

Brighton is believed to have imposed a £50million price tag on Cucurella, and they are in talks with Chelsea as the Blues have agreed personal terms with the 24-year-old.

Brighton and Chelsea continue talks, with Cucurella’s £50m move appearing more likely

Angelino, 25, was previously in the books with Manchester City, playing six games for the Citizens.

He has played 100 games in all competitions for RB Leipzig since his loan deal in January 2020. 13 months later, in February 2021, he moved there permanently.

However, the arrival of 24-year-old Raum at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday has prompted the Spanish left-back to think about his future, and he could once again be at the forefront of English football with Brighton.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is the only other Spanish player with the Seagulls ahead of their Premier League campaign, which kicks off on Sunday with a visit to Old Trafford.