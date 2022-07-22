Brighton in talks with Arsenal target Florian Grillitsch in bid to bring midfielder to the Amex

Brighton is in talks to sign Austria with midfielder Florian Grillitsch, 26, who is a free agent following his departure from Hoffenheim.

While Seagulls midfielder Taylor Richards is on loan to QPR.

Grillitsch played five seasons in the Bundesliga with Hoffenheim and can play in both midfield and defense.

The Austrian was previously linked with a move to Arsenal, but Brighton are ready to take the versatile star out of the Gunners’ noses and take him to Amex Stadium.

Brighton are looking to strengthen their midfield after Yves Bissouma’s departure to Tottenham.

Grillitsch’s ability to play on defense would also bolster Graham Potter’s backline, having lost Dan Burn to Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Brighton brought in Julio Enciso from Libertad in Paraguay and Simon Adingra from Norway’s Nordsjaelland this summer.

The Seagulls could also see a midfielder leave the club, while Taylor Richards could sign a lease with Queens Park Rangers to the Championship.

Richards made just four first-team appearances for Brighton and was loaned out to Birmingham City last season.

Brighton kick off the new season at Manchester United on Sunday 7 August before entertaining Newcastle in their first home game of 2022-23.