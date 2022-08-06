Brighton identify Adria Pedrosa as a Marc Cucurella replacement but face competition from Newcastle

Brighton are interested in Espanyol left-back Adria Pedrosa as a replacement for Marc Cucurella following his move to Chelsea.

The 24-year-old only has a one-year contract left and initial talks have taken place as the Seagulls want to immediately reinvest the £62million they received from the Blues for Cucurella.

Following long-standing interest from Manchester City, Cucurella joined Chelsea as the seventh most expensive defender in history, as Brighton negotiated a profit of nearly £45 million on a player bought less than 12 months ago.

Adria Pedorsa (left) played 113 times for Espanyol in eight years, scoring seven times and providing 13 assists for the senior team

Graham Potter’s Brighton has already started talks to sign the Espanyol defender

But according to reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo the Catalan club are hopeful they can keep the academy beyond next season, when his current contract expires.

Despite not yet making a pre-season appearance, Pedrasa’s representatives have already been in touch with Espanyol about a contract extension, which could see him continue his eight-year stay with the club.

Graham Potter will be aware that he is not the only candidate for Pedrasa’s services, as Eddie Howe has also identified the former Spain Under-21 international as a possible target.

And while he will have a significantly larger war chest than earlier in the window, he may find it difficult to compete with Newcastle’s financial might, who have already made three purchases this summer.

Eddie Howe is also interested in the Spanish Under-21 international, despite already signing left-back Matt Targett from Aston Villa

However, having already made Matt Targett’s loan from Aston Villa permanent last season, Howe is less likely to push for a new left-back – a position Potter will be much more desperate to secure.

Pedrasa’s speed and athleticism would make him an ideal asset for either side, given the extent to which the Premier League has become reliant on physique and speed.

Brighton have made three signings so far this window, with Julio Enciso and Simon Adingra together being brought forward for a total of £17.6m and a loan deal signed for Chelsea defender Levi Colwill.