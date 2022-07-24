Brighton hope to keep Spanish left-back Marc Cucurella after turning down Manchester City’s £30m bid

Brighton are hoping to keep Marc Cucurella after rejecting City’s opening offer of £30million.

While Cucurella – who turned 24 on Friday – is excited about a possible move north, City are some distance from meeting Brighton’s £50m valuation.

It means the Seagulls remain optimistic that their star defender will remain on their books in a fortnight’s time for the start of the Premier League season.

Brighton don’t want to part with their star Marc Cucurella and set a £50m valuation on him

The Spain international made 35 appearances for Brighton last season after moving from Getafe for £15million. He signed a five-year contract and the Seagulls have ambitions to keep their man for a while, unless City quit.

City and Brighton entered negotiations after the former Oleksandr sold Zinchenko to Arsenal for £32million, with the Ukrainian leaving the Etihad after six years with the Citizens.

The Spanish fullback, who won an Olympic silver medal with his country last year, is adept with the ball at his feet and can assist in the final third when Brighton gives him the chance to come forward. He scored his first goal for the Seagulls in May’s 4-0 win over Manchester United.

Cucurella also won the Players’ Player of the Season award in Brighton, so it’s likely his colleagues would be disappointed if the 24-year-old were tempted by City’s offer of Champions League football.

City’s only recognized left-back is Joao Cancelo, so they will be keen on another – ultimately enabling Brighton to push the price up, as they don’t have to sell.