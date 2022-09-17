Brighton continue talks to bring in former Sassuolo boss Roberto De Zerbi as new head coach

Brighton continues talks of a move to make Roberto De Zerbi their new head coach.

The 43-year-old topped Brighton’s list to replace Graham Potter, who left for Chelsea earlier this month, but the Italian is also attracting interest from other clubs.

Former England international Adam Lallana has joined the club’s coaching staff in the meantime, supporting former Norwich star Andrew Crofts in his role as agent for the Seagulls.

The Zerbi forged his coaching reputation with the unsophisticated Sassuolo in Italy, where he took two eighth places in Serie A before moving to Shakhtar Donetsk.

He led the Ukrainian side to Super Cup victory, taking 20 wins from his 30 games in charge, before leaving in July after war broke out with Russia.

De Zerbi has rejected an approach from Bologna and is open to a move to Brighton, but Juventus are also following developments with the future of Massimiliano Allegri in question.

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen has also been tipped as a possible successor to Potter

Brighton’s negotiations with De Zerbi are underway, while they have also discussed Bo Svensson in Mainz and Kjetil Knutsen in Bodo/Glimt.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tipped as a possible replacement for Potter at Amex.

With Brighton’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace canceled in conjunction with the upcoming international break, the club have a significant amount of time to bring in a suitable replacement for the departed Potter.