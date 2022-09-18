Brighton confirm appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as head coach

Brighton have confirmed the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as their new head coach.

De Zerbi replaces Graham Potter, who was recently appointed Chelsea manager.

43-year-old De Zerbi was most recently in charge of Shakhtar Donetsk.

Potter was widely praised for the work he did during three years at Brighton, with his departure leaving a significant void at the club.

However, Brighton will be hoping that De Zerbi will be able to make an immediate impact.

A former player for various clubs, including Napoli, he began his managerial career at Darfo Boario.

As well as managing Shakhtar, De Zerbi also had a spell in charge of Italian club Sassuolo

A spell at Foggia followed before he stepped up to take charge of Palermo and subsequently Benevento.

De Zerbi spent three years as manager of Sassuolo, leading them to two consecutive eighth-place finishes in Serie A.

While at Shakhtar, he won the Ukrainian Super Cup. Shakhtar were also at the top of the league, but no title was awarded after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.