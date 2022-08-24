Brighton Bayside Melbourne to get new police station if Liberals elected: Footy WAG Bec Judd

One of Melbourne’s most exclusive suburbs will get a new police station if the opposition wins the upcoming election – after AFL WAG Bec Judd complained she felt ‘unsafe’ in her $7.3 million mansion.

The wife of footy legend Chris Judd caused a stir in May when she announced on social media that she was feeling uneasy on her lavish estate in Brighton’s wealthy Bayside suburb.

The glamorous WAG said the Victorian government “appeared to care nothing” about the “gang rapes, bashings and home invasions at the hands of the Bayside”.

Victorian Liberal politician and opposition police spokesman Brad Battin has pledged to build a new police station in the area if his party wins the upcoming state elections in November.

Bec Judd’s lamentation may have had its effect – as a Liberal MP pledges to build a new police station in her affluent neighborhood if he wins the upcoming election in November

Judd lives in Brighton – one of Melbourne’s wealthiest and safest suburbs – but the AFL WAG said she feels ‘unsafe’ in her $7.3 million mansion

“A police shopfront in Brighton will become an integral part of the community, reducing incident response times, playing an important role in reducing crime and increasing community protection,” said Battin.

“The Liberals and Nationals have real solutions to ensure crime prevention and the safety of communities in Victoria.”

Judd made headlines for her outlandish claims when she pointed to various statistics to back up her arguments that a terrifying crime wave was plaguing her affluent suburb.

Prime Minister Andrews dismissed her comments on social media as “comprehensive assessments” and insisted: “I’m sorry she feels this way. The data would tell a different story.’

Crime statistics for the area reveal a more complicated picture than their claims, and a new police task force has been formed to deal with rising juvenile delinquency.

Victorian Liberal politician and opposition police spokesman Brad Battin has pledged to build a new station if he wins the upcoming election in his Gembrook electoral class.

Judd made headlines for her outlandish claims when she pointed to various statistics to back up her arguments that a terrifying crime wave gripped her affluent suburb.

Certain crimes in the area have increased noticeably over the past 10 years and have reached record highs, with home burglaries quadrupling since 2014 and aggravating robberies at its highest level in five years.

However, Bayside has the second lowest overall crime rate in Melbourne, with just 4,300 offenses per 100,000 residents – more than 24 percent less than in 2020 – compared to more than 10,000 offenses per 100,000 in the equally wealthy suburbs around nearby Toorak.

Bayside Local Area Commander Inspector Cath Wilkins admitted to The Australian that “there has been an increase in violations of late”.

But she said that while the suburb “has seen some serious incidents in recent times, Bayside remains an overwhelmingly safe place to live.”

Judd claimed crime was worsening in her neighborhood and attributed her attack on Mr Andrews to the creation of the new police task force.

Bang: ‘So sick of the gang rapes, bashings and home invasions in Bayside,’ Bec Judd wrote on Instagram

Dan Andrews dismissed Judd’s claims as ‘broad estimates’, but new figures show crime in the area has exploded in recent years, with home burglaries quadrupling

“I’m glad my vote has shed light on the escalating aggravating break-ins in Bayside,” Judd claimed. the Australian.

‘[While] we are grateful for the low non-aggressive crime rates, the increasing nature of home invasion-type crimes in our local community makes residents, especially women, feel unsafe.

“I welcome Operation Ibis and the 500 additional agents promised by the people of Victoria.”

Judd caused the storm when she posted details of recent home invasions in the area on Instagram.

“I personally know two women who have been mugged in Brighton in recent weeks while they were at home,” she said.

She posted CCTV footage of a group of young men lurking outside properties in her affluent suburb, claiming it made her feel “unsafe.”

A horde of youngsters roam the streets of Brighton in fear a crime wave is hitting the chic suburb

The teens, who were allegedly armed with knives, were filmed lurking outside several properties in the Bayside area before crashing a stolen BMW into a tree.

Mr Andrews insisted the crime statistics did not support her claims and said he… was ‘not interested in arguing with Mrs Judd’.

But he added: “However, I am also obliged to point out, I believe there are over 70 additional police officers in the Bayside area.”

And the most recent crime statistics released by an independent agency would not support those sweeping assessments of crime patterns.

“I say this respectfully to Bec Judd or anyone else – I don’t want anyone to feel unsafe. I’m sorry she feels that way.

‘The data would tell a different story, but it’s about personal feelings and your sense of security.’

Bec Judd (pictured) launched a celebrity-led campaign against the escalating violent crime that makes her suburb unsafe

Brighton’s main strip has recently been hit by opportunistic thieves