Brighton are chasing Manchester United’s £15m youngster Brandon Williams

Brighton & Hove Albion could turn their attention to Manchester United youngster Brandon Williams, should Marc Cucurella come to Manchester City this summer.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter is looking at a move for the 21-year-old to fill the void that could be left by Cucurella with the Premier League champions still chasing the Spaniard.

City have so far failed to match Cucurella’s minimum value of £50million, but it is likely they will eventually get his signature.

Cucurella, who was signed for £15million to La Liga side Getafe last summer, has just one year left in his five-year contract at Amex Stadium.

Potter is therefore reluctant to let the 24-year-old leave, but accepts the possibility, according to the mirror.

Although Brighton are hopeful to keep Cucurella after rejecting City’s opening offer of £30million.

The Spain international made 35 appearances for Brighton last season after switching from Getafe for £15million. He signed a five-year contract and the Seagulls have ambitions to keep their man for a while, unless City quit.

City and Brighton entered negotiations after the former Oleksandr sold Zinchenko to Arsenal for £32million, with the Ukrainian leaving the Etihad after six years with the Citizens.

If City manage to get their hands on Cucurella, Brighton will be forced to sign a new fullback with Williams high on the list of potential targets.

Williams, who was loaned out to relegated Norwich last season, is highly regarded at Old Trafford after coming through the youth system.

He broke through in United’s first team during the 2019-20 season, where he played 36 games and followed the following season with 14 games, including a debut in the Champions League.

The youngster’s hopes for regular time now seem slim with the arrival of Tyrell Malacia in a £14.7 deal at Feyenoord.

The new 22-year-old is expected to battle for the starting left-back position this season with England international Luke Shaw.

Alex Telles is also another option in that position, putting Williams far behind in the pecking order under new boss Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils could therefore be willing to sell the youngster for £15million this summer, while continuing to renew their squad.