Brie Larson turns heads in a sparkling silver jumpsuit with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz

Brie Larson turned heads when she made a rare public outing with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The American actress, 32, was a standout in a sparkly silver jumpsuit during Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she promoted the Disney+ series Growing Up.

She showed off her lithe figure in the jumpsuit, which featured a glittering halterneck lining and vertical rows of rhinestones.

Brie added another touch of glamor to the look with a shimmering gold Valentino belt with a shimmering V-shaped belt buckle.

Brie, whose performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live airs Thursday, gave herself an extra few inches with a pair of heels and carried her essentials in a gold handbag.

The Captain Marvel star styled her golden locks back into a sleek low ponytail and accentuated her with a smokey-eye makeup palette.

She looked as loved as ever as she walked arm in arm with her actor beau Elijah, 35, who showed his support for his girlfriend on the chat show.

He cut a slim figure in blue jeans and a crisp white shirt, which he paired with a pair of dark sneakers.

She and Elijah first entered a romantic relationship in 2019 and eventually collaborated on a virtual reality-based project, The Messy Truth VR Experience, which earned them a Primetime Emmy Award.

They went public about their relationship at the 2020 Academy Awards.

They were first seen kissing in a Calabasas car park in July 2019, though they tried to keep things between them away from the public for an extended period of time.

Before getting involved with the filmmaker, the actress was in a long-term relationship with Phantom Planet singer Alex Greenwald.

The two first started dating in 2013, and they announced their engagement in May 2016, though it was eventually called off three years later.

The Kong: Skull Island actress also briefly dated actors Cody Linley and John Patrick Amedori before dating her former partner.

In addition to appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Brie stepped out at the premiere of the new Disney+ docu-series Growing Up.

She wore the same glittery outfit as she stormed the red carpet to promote her new project.

Brie was joined at the premiere by Carri Twigg, Head of Development of the Cultuurhuis, Founder/Executive Producer Raeshem Nijhon and Head of Production Nicole Galovski.

Brie is the brain behind To grow updescribing 10 coming-of-age stories that explore the “challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence.”

She made the project in collaboration with Cultuurhuis.

Disney+ describes Growing Up as an “innovative hybrid docu-series” that uses “narrative, experimental and documentary films” to bring the stories of the cast individuals to life.

The episodes are 30 minutes long and center around a young person or “hero” between the ages of 18 and 22.

“Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to guide us through their childhood and teenage years,” reads the official synopsis.

In a post Brie shared last month, the Academy Award winner talked about the project and how she thinks it will help those struggling with self-acceptance.

“I’ve never cried so much while producing anything in my life. I have had the absolute honor of working with these incredible young adults to share their coming of age stories and find their strength and courage to be themselves,” she wrote.

#DisneyGrowingUp will be out on @disneyplus on September 8th and I truly believe in my heart that this series will help so many children, teens, young adults and even the elderly to think, learn and move on with a stronger mindset. ‘