Brie Larson plants a kiss on Lewis Pullman as they work on the LA set of Lessons In Chemistry

Brie Larson and her co-star Lewis Pullman were spotted on Tuesday afternoon while working on the Los Angeles set of the drama series Lessons In Chemistry.

The artist, 32, and her costar, 29, shared a kiss during a scene shot on a lake quay.

The program is currently slated to debut next year.

Hard at work: Brie Larson and her co-star Lewis Pullman were spotted Tuesday afternoon working on the Los Angeles set of the upcoming drama series Lessons In Chemistry

Hard at work: The 32-year-old performer and her costar, 29, interacted with several crew members during their time in the show’s production room, and they shared a kiss during a scene shot on a lake.

Larson kept it casual in a sleeveless button-up shirt and a set of beige shorts during her time on set.

The Captain Marvel star’s golden blonde hair remained quite wavy as she worked on the upcoming show, and she was also featured in a set of black Crocs.

The performer was later given a hefty black cloak after completing her scenes.

Pullman wore a tight white t-shirt and nearly matching shorts while working with his costar.

Take it easy: Larson kept it casual in a button-up sleeveless shirt and a set of beige shorts during her time on set

Looks good! The Captain Marvel star’s golden blonde hair remained quite wavy as she worked on the upcoming show, and she was also seen in a set of black Crocs.

Comfortable suit: Pullman wore a tight white t-shirt and almost matching shorts while working with his costar

Leading Lady: Set in the early 1960s, the show revolves around aspiring scientist Elizabeth Zott

Development on Lessons In Chemistry was first unveiled to the public in January last year.

The program is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name, which appeared last April.

The show is set in the early 1960s and revolves around aspiring scientist Elizabeth Zott.

Comfortable: The performers were groomed between takes and Larson was seen getting a little hair care

Hard at work: Chemistry class development was first revealed to the public in January last year

Basis: The upcoming program is based on the Bonnie Garmus novel of the same name, which appeared last April

Talented cast: Other cast members on the program include Aja Naomi King, Thomas Mann and Beau Bridges

After getting pregnant and being fired from her job, the character starts hosting a cooking show, which makes her very popular with potential suitors.

In the process, Zott teaches housewives across the country about the value of independence and the intricacies of nutritional science.

Other cast members on the program include Aja Naomi King, Thomas Mann and Beau Bridges.

Dual Role: In addition to starring in the show, Larson will also serve as one of the executive producers

In addition to starring in the show, Larson will also serve as one of the executive producers.

Jason Bateman also signed on in January of last year to perform in the same capacity.

Lessons In Chemistry is currently premiering on the Apple TV+ streaming service on an unspecified date next year.

Solid support: Jason Bateman also signed in January last year to act in the same capacity

Coming soon: Lessons In Chemistry premieres on Apple TV+ streaming service on an unspecified date next year

Fun in the sun: Larson seemed to take advantage of the pleasant late summer weather during her time on set

Hard at work: Larson’s most recent appearance in a scripted television series was on the superhero show Ms. marvel

Continue: She will also appear as the superhero in the upcoming movie The Marvels, in which she will star alongside Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson.

Larson’s most recent appearance in a scripted television series was on the superhero show Ms. marvel.

The performer reprized her role as Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, in the program.

She will also appear as the superhero in the upcoming movie The Marvels, in which she will star alongside Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Samuel L. Jackson.

Making changes: After she gets pregnant and gets fired from her job, the character starts hosting a cooking show, which makes her very popular with potential suitors