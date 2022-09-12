Brie Larson gives sly answer when asked how long she will keep playing Captain Marvel at D23

<!–

Brie Larson is well aware of the hatred she gets for playing Captain Marvel, and she seemed to allude to that again at the D23 expo in Anaheim on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress was asked how long she would continue playing the iconic character during a red carpet interview with Variety.

“I don’t know,” she replied. “Does anyone want me to do it again?”

The interviewer laughed at this and called the Room star “humble,” although she repeatedly said she didn’t know.

Reactions to her comments were mixed with some fans rushing to defend her and others calling her out.

“Right now Brie Larson can’t even breathe easy because mysoginists will jump on her for no reason,” wrote one of her defenders.

“I hate how some people treated her, she’s amazing, I love Brie Larson and I’ve loved Captain Marvel,” added another.

“It feels like Brie Larson is always doing her best to be as obnoxious as possible,” wrote one critical Twitter user. “The man was just asking a question. Don’t make it yet another passive-aggressive session about how to let the internet in your head rent for free.’

Why is Brie Larson acting so insufferably and unsympathetic in so many interviews? Probably has one of the most inflated egos of any actor working in Hollywood today,” wrote another.

While she wouldn’t say how long she would continue to play the character, Larson will be forever linked with the Marvel heroine.

She first played Captain Marvel in the 2019 movie Captain Marvel. Since then, she has played the character Avengers: Endgame, the television show Ms. Marvel and the movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, although she was not mentioned in the latter two.

Larson will reprise his role in the 2023 film The Marvels and the 2025 film Avengers: Secret Wars.

She is also filming her role in the upcoming Fast & Furious movie Fast X, and there is also a movie titled Lessons in Chemistry, based on the book of the same name.