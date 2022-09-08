Brie Larson dons sparkly nude illusion jumpsuit at the LA premiere of Disney+ series Growing Up

Brie Larson turned up the heat on Wednesday night’s arrival at the premiere of the new Disney+ docu-series Growing Up in Los Angeles.

The Captain Marvel actress, 32, let her slender physique do the talking as she posed for shutterbugs in a shimmering nude illusion jumpsuit.

It was covered in vertical rows of rhinestones from the halter neck to the hem of the jumpsuit’s flared legs.

Larson’s stylist Samantha McMillen emphasized her fitted waist and added a shimmering gold Valentino belt with a shimmering V-shaped belt buckle to the look.

Larson added height to her six-foot-tall frame by walking the red carpet in a pair of platform shoes that were almost completely obscured by the legs of her jumpsuit.

Her golden blonde hair was meticulously styled before being styled into a sleek low ponytail.

To keep her dazzling jumpsuit the focus, Larson kept accessories to a minimum.

A pair of small gold hoops were attached to her ears and a diamond ring on each hand.

As for makeup, the Kong: Skull Island star rocked a soft brown eyeshadow look and pink mottled lips.

Larson is the brain behind To grow updescribing 10 coming-of-age stories that explore the “challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence.”

She made the project in collaboration with Cultuurhuis.

Larson was joined at the premiere by Carri Twigg, Head of Development for Culture House, Founder/Executive Producer Raeshem Nijhon and Head of Production Nicole Galovski.

Disney+ describes Growing Up as an “innovative hybrid docu-series” that uses “narrative, experimental and documentary films” to bring the stories of the cast individuals to life.

The episodes are 30 minutes long and center around a young person or “hero” between the ages of 18 and 22.

“Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to guide us through their childhood and teenage years,” reads the official synopsis.

Her creation: Larson was joined at the premiere by Carri Twigg, Head of Development of the Cultuurhuis, Founder/Executive Producer Raeshem Nijhon and Head of Production Nicole Galovski

In a post Larson shared last month, the Academy Award winner talked about the project and how she thinks it will help those struggling with self-acceptance.

“I’ve never cried so much while producing anything in my life. I have had the absolute honor of working with these incredible young adults to share their coming of age stories and find their strength and courage to be themselves,” she wrote.

#DisneyGrowingUp will be out on @disneyplus on September 8th and I truly believe in my heart that this series will help so many children, teens, young adults and even the elderly to think, learn and move on with a stronger mindset. ‘

Starting Point: Disney+ describes Growing Up as an “innovative hybrid docu-series” that uses “narrative, experimental and documentary films” to bring the stories of the cast individuals to life; Larson pictured with Isabel Lam and Clare Della Valle