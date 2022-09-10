Brie Larson and boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz make a rare sighting together on a trip to Disneyland

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Brie Larson caught the eye when she made a rare public outing with her boyfriend Elijah Allan-Blitz at Disneyland in Los Angeles on Friday.

The Captain Marvel star kept her style casual in the LA heat, tucking her blonde hair under a red hat and wearing a shoulder bag over a loosely fitted button-up shirt, jeans and sneakers.

The Kong: Skull Island star, 32, went makeup-free as she walked arm in arm with her actor, beau Elijah, 35, who cut a stylish figure in a lightweight blue shirt paired with gray trousers.

Happiest Place on Earth: Brie Larson and her boyfriend Elijah celebrate the release of their new series on Disney+ with a trip to Disneyland

The couple celebrated the release of their new short film series Growing Up on Disney+ with a visit to the magical kingdom where they walked hand in hand through a light summer rain in the park.

Spotted at many of Fantasyland’s attractions, the duo ended their evening with dinner at Club 33.

The lovebirds first became romantically linked in 2019 and eventually collaborated on a virtual reality-based project, The Messy Truth VR Experience, which earned them a Primetime Emmy Award.

Summer Rain: Brie and Elijah have seen many of the attractions in Fantasyland and ended their evening with dinner at Club 33

The successful working relationship seemed to bring the stars closer together when they made their relationship public at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Also on Friday, the Marvel star made an appearance at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by VISA, which brings all of Disney’s worlds together under one roof for three full days of Disney movies, games, theme parks, collectibles and celebrities.

Larson is the mastermind behind the series, which tells 10 coming-of-age stories that explore the “challenges, triumphs, and complexities of adolescence.”

Hard at work: Larson is the mastermind behind the series, which tells 10 coming-of-age stories that explore the ‘challenges, triumphs and complexities of adolescence’

The episodes are 30 minutes long and center around a young person or “hero” between the ages of 18 and 22.

“Each episode is anchored by a deeply personal interview that allows our heroes to guide us through their childhood and teenage years,” reads the official synopsis.

In a message from Larson last month, the Academy Award winner talked about the project and how she believes it will help people struggling with self-acceptance.