Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley exudes elegance in a red satin gown at the Venice Film Festival

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She gained worldwide fame earlier this year as a star in the second series of Netflix’s Bridgerton.

And Simone Ashley put her stunning beauty on full display as she walked the red carpet for the premiere of Bones And All at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Friday.

The actress, 27, looked stunning in an elegant red satin dress as she walked the carpet for the star-studded movie event.

Wow! Simone Ashley, 27, radiated elegance in a red satin gown as she attended the premiere of Bones And All at the Venice Film Festival on Friday

Simone showed off her slim physique by donning a figure-hugging red satin dress with a strapless bodice.

The star transformed her glossy black locks into a sleek up-do and completed her look with dainty silver jewelry.

Simone was one of many stars who walked the red carpet for the latest Venice premiere, including Jodie Turner-Smith, Chloe Sevigny and Timothée Chalamet.

A vision: The actress looked stunning in a sophisticated red satin dress as she walked the carpet for the star-studded movie event

Glamorous: Simone showed off her slim physique by donning a figure-hugging red satin dress with a strapless bodice

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice.

Film screenings take place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Flawless: The star transformed her glossy black locks into a sleek up-do and completed her look with dainty silver jewelry

Bones And All stars the native New Yorker, 26, as disenfranchised drifter Lee, who falls in love with cannibal Maren Yearly (Taylor Russell) and they become a starving couple on the run.

The film reunited Timothée with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino.

In the teaser, Lee asks Maren, “Don’t you think I’m a bad person?” and Maren replies: ‘All I think is that I love you.’

The coming-of-age horror film is set in the 1980s when Lee’s Chevy truck with Indiana plates has bumper stickers for Reagan/Bush 1984 and one that reads, “My wife, yes. My dog ​​maybe. My gun, never.’

Bones and All, which hits theaters November 23, is based on Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel and features Mark Rylance, Chloë Sevigny, David Gordon Green, and Francesca Scorsese.