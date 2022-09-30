Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor sizzle at George and Amal Clooney’s Albie Awards

Bridgerton bombshells Simone Ashley and Phoebe Dynevor turned up the heat at the inaugural Albie Awards in New York on Thursday.

Co-hosted by human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her husband, movie star George Clooney, the event played host to a dazzling star-studded guest list.

Simone hinted at her giddy legs in a white slip worn under a sheer baby blue tulle robe for her last night on the town.

She let her luxurious black locks fall down her back and balanced skillfully on a gleaming pair of metallic stilettos.

Meanwhile, Phoebe was beaming in a pre-strung pale gold dress that shone under the lights as she left the event venue.

Her dress, which flashed not only her plunging neckline but also her enviably trimmed midriff, evoked memories of Old Hollywood.

When Pete Davidson’s ex-girlfriend turned around, she revealed that the classically elegant ensemble was also backless.

She teased her dark brown locks into an old-fashioned chic hairdo and framed her screen siren features with a pair of earrings.

As she made her way down the red carpet, she mingled with names like Jodie Turner-Smith, Charlotte Tilbury, Gemma Chan, Zoey Deutch and Demetra Pinsent.

The Albie Awards are presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justicewho sees them as “brave defenders of justice at great risk for what they do.”

They are named after Judge Albie Sachs, the famous South African lawyer who is in prison and subsequently exiled for his activism against the apartheid regime.

Thursday’s guest list included Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber, who, along with George and Amal, formed a storm for the shutterbugs.

Rande, George and a businessman named Mike Meldman were the famous co-founders of the tequila brand Casamigos, which they have been selling ever since.

A staggering number of famous faces walked the red carpet, from Dua Lipa and Jodie Turner-Smith to Drew Barrymore and Phoebe Dynevor to Oscar Isaac.

Musical legends like Bruce Springsteen and fashion icons like Donatella Versace were spotted at the event.