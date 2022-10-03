Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan flaunts her body transformation in a black bralette

<!–

Nicola Coughlan showed off her body transformation when she took to Instagram after a morning workout on Monday.

The Bridgerton star, 35, looked incredible in a black Nike bralette and Adidas leggings as she posed for a mirror selfie.

Showing off her slender midriff, Nicola joked that she “deserved a medal” for waking up so early to sweat.

The stunner looked very different from her Bridgerton alter ego Penelope Featherington as she went makeup-free for workout, scraping her blonde locks from her pretty face.

Nicola stared into her phone, trying to capture the perfect shot after the early morning excursion.

She teased, “If I ever get up to exercise for work, I feel like I deserve a medal and that’s just the truth.”

Amazing: The Bridgerton star looked incredible in a black Nike bralette and Adidas leggings

Change: The star appeared to have lost a significant amount of weight in her new snap – she’s pictured in March 2022

It comes after Nicola and her fellow Bridgerton co-star answered questions about the upcoming third series last week.

The Irish actress gave a sneak peek at Lady Whistledown’s first column, while the 29-year-old actor admitted that fans of the show expressed frustration at him over Colin and Penelope’s romance.

They sat down for a painting session with Claudia Jessie, they ‘brush on canvas’ and revealed some details about their characters.

Exciting! It comes after Nicola and her fellow Bridgerton co-star answered questions about the upcoming third series last week

Narrating the clip in true Bridgerton style, Nicola asked, ‘Want to hear what Lady Whistledown had to say about Bridgerton season three?’

Luke and Claudia nod in agreement before she begins: ‘Dear friendly reader, we’ve been apart for far too long, the smart set of London has finally returned, and so has this author.

‘When the season starts, the question is of course which brand new debutant will shine the best.’

Glimpse: The Irish actress gave a sneak peek at Lady Whistledown's first column

Tease: Nicola narrated the clip in true Bridgerton style

She concluded: ‘The harvest turns out to be quite dazzling indeed this year, unfortunately not every young lady can attract the light.’

Elsewhere, Claudia, who plays Eloise the fifth Bridgerton child, asked Luke, who stars as her brother Colin on screen, “Why can’t Colin see that Penelope? [Featherington] does his true love match?’

As they pondered why they painted, Luke replied, “Well, they met so young in the cutest way possible, it’s such a beautiful story the way they met, but a lot is happening and they can’t see what is right in front of them. .

“Which of course is very frustrating for the fans of the show and they sometimes take that on me.”