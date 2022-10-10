Brides are snapping up $200 wedding dresses from Showpo's bridal collection

Brides-to-be are getting their hands on an Australian designer’s special wedding dress collection with prices ranging from $169.95 to $349.95.

Showpo has dropped its dreamy bridal collection just in time for the most popular day of the year to get married – October 15th.

“Whether you’ve been daydreaming about a larger-than-life ball gown or a pared-back look with a modern silhouette, find your dream dress in our lovingly designed selection of wedding dresses and bridal gowns,” the website said.

‘We know your wedding dress is the most important piece you’ll ever buy, so let us help you find it.’

While it’s common to see brides shelling out a few thousand dollars for their dream style, Showpo offers a budget alternative without skimping on the extravagance or the details.

One of the most popular dresses – sold out from every size bar an 18 – is the $169.95 Akshia Mini Dress, which will no doubt be snapped up for a number of hens and engagement parties, if not the big day

It features puffed sleeves and embroidery details on the front to spice up any wedding-related celebration with ease.

If you’re looking for a more traditional, longer style, the $249.95 Courtlyn wedding dress or the Joesa wedding dress may be just the ticket, with both still available in all sizes from six to 20.

The most expensive dress offered is the $349.95 Leauna Wedding Dress, which features a plunging V-neckline, long sheer sleeves, open back, dart detailing on the bodice, a full-length round maxi skirt and beading all over.

Last season wedding dresses are still available online with sale prices of $195 each.

In August, Showpo’s CEO posted a celebratory video after realizing Jennifer Lopez wore his designs at pre-wedding parties before tying the knot with beau Ben Affleck.

Jane Lu, 35, is the founder of Showpo, which she started as a pop-up stall in 2010 after quitting her job as an accountant, maxed out her credit card by buying shares and built the brand in the garage at her parents’ home in Sydney. .

On August 24, Jane shared a video to Instagram showcasing news articles featuring Showpo’s offshoot brand Amalie with none other than A-List celebrity Jennifer Lopez wearing it.

“Excuse the daggy dance, but come on, it’s J-Lo!” She captions the video.

‘I’ve been a fan since I was 13! I always used to refer to J-Lo and Janey from the block… such an idiot I know but… J-Lo!!! Come on!!! This is such a big moment for Showpo and our brand Amalie, which uses plant-based fabrics to leave a smaller impact on the environment.’

The 53-year-old singer was pictured in a $59.95 ruched linen top with drawstring detail at the bust line, perfectly paired with the brands $79.95 ‘Zuri’ wide leg pants in Savannah, Georgia, shortly before her wedding.

She accessorized the look with Balmain sunglasses and towering sandals from her eponymous shoe line as she shopped during her wedding weekend.

Amalie The Label is an in-house label from Showpo that presents an effortless and chic summer aesthetic, all made from natural fibers.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in a stunning wedding ceremony on Saturday at his $8.9 million Georgia ‘plantation’ mansion surrounded by family, friends and other A-list celebrities.

The celebrity couple known as ‘Bennifer’ wowed the crowd with Lopez wearing a stunning white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with long train and veil, while Affleck looked sharp in a complementary white and black tuxedo.

Photographs shot from above showed the picture-perfect A-listers embracing each other through smiles on a waterfront pier, outside their huge mansion, and as they walked along a snow-white altar set up especially for the day.

Donning a smart white tuxedo jacket, black bow tie and black trousers, Ben, 50, towered over his 53-year-old bride.

She seemed thrilled by the presence of her fourth husband and their picture-perfect surroundings.

A fireworks display from a lake on the property was planned to end the evening, with Savannah trolley buses pictured entering the property to transport the couple’s guests around.

The couple’s happy reunion comes 20 years after they first dated and became engaged, only to call off their wedding in the fall of 2003 due to excessive media attention.

The couple were followed down the aisle after their wedding by close friends and family, including their children from Jennifer’s third husband Marc Anthony, as well as Affleck’s first wife Jennifer Garner.

With Affleck were his three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11. And next to J-Lo were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she had with Marc Anthony.