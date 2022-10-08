Brides buck tradition and choose to get ready together on their wedding day

Two brides have revealed how they embraced the tradition and helped each other get ready on their big day before starting a new chapter as Mrs and Mrs Hughes.

Ashleigh Hughes, 26, and Danielle Hughes (nee Ford), also 26, were just 14 when they met at high school.

They tied the knot 12 years later in a romantic ceremony at the sprawling Gibraltar Estate in Bowral, NSW, on June 4.

While the pair weren’t together at school, they decided to put their obvious chemistry to the test when they ran into each other again in 2018.

Danielle, left, and Ashleigh, right, Hughes were married on June 4 – making it the perfect day

The couple spent the night before the wedding in an AirBnB with their bridal party and closest friends

They also got ready together on the day and said it wouldn’t have made sense not to as they do everything together

Speaking to Femail, the Brisbane-based brides revealed that while Ashleigh had always been ‘very open’ about how she felt about Danielle, the timing wasn’t quite right.

“We stopped talking for a while after school, but we still had the same friends, so we still saw each other from time to time at events,” they said.

Ashleigh knew Danielle was ‘the one’ from the moment they met in Year 9.

‘I knew something about her was different. I didn’t know at the time that I was interested in women, but the more I got to know her, the more obsessed I became,” she said.

‘I told her every day how much I loved her and wouldn’t give up on us.’

It took Danielle a little longer to experience similar feelings despite the pair being almost inseparable.

‘We had our moments of falling out but were always drawn back to each other. We could never be apart for long,” Danielle said.

The problem wasn’t that Danielle didn’t have strong feelings for Ashleigh, it was that she couldn’t accept them.

The girls were joined by their mothers, bridesmaids and Ashleigh’s nanny as they got ready

The couple bought their dresses together, Ashleigh got hers first and then they found one for Danielle, relieved it didn’t clash

The brides planned their wedding over two years and said they had similar tastes, which made it lopsided

“I always used to believe to myself that in a perfect world we would be together and one day I decided I had waited long enough,” she said.

Days before Ashleigh proposed, Danielle found her crying in the shower. Brisbane had locked up just before the scheduled date – throwing her romantic plans into chaos.

‘It was originally intended as a sunset picnic at Kangaroo Point. I arranged for our makeup and hair to be done, bought us both new outfits and ordered a special ring box with our initials and the date engraved on it,” Ashleigh said.

‘I was so upset and didn’t know what to do. Danielle found me crying in the shower and I told her how my plan to propose had been cancelled, but I didn’t give away any of the details.’

Ashleigh was determined to propose on April 4 – Danielle’s grandparents’ wedding day, so she changed her plans to make it happen.

They had a picnic in their lounge room instead of Kangaroo Point.

Ashleigh said the look on Danielle’s face when she was in the dress made all the stress of the day worth it

While Danielle remembers how Ashleigh ‘lighted up’ when she tried on her dress in the store for the first time

‘While I took Danielle out to buy a desk so she could work from the home office, my best friend Lydia and her boyfriend Jory came over and arranged the picnic so I could surprise her when we got home.’

Planning the wedding was difficult due to Covid restrictions, but the women were thrilled to be able to do every step together – including buying dresses.

“When Ashleigh bought her dress, it was just the two of us there, so she decided she wanted to keep her dress a secret from everyone else, including her family and bridesmaids,” Danielle said.

The couple both walked down the aisle and met at the altar

The brides were escorted down the aisle by their devoted fathers

“We realized early on that not all dresses go well together so we decided to shop together to make sure we wouldn’t clash on the day,” they said.

Danielle ended up buying a dress she had saved in her phone years earlier – and didn’t even realize it until she brought it home.

The wedding was filled with even more unconventional moments.

The night before the big day, the brides and their 20 closest friends including bridesmaids rented an AirBnB so they could all wake up in the house together.

Getting ready as a group and seeing each other before the ceremony was a ‘no brainer’ for the couple.

‘We do everything together (literally everything!). It wouldn’t have felt right not to get ready together on the day,’ they said.

They said they ‘froze’ on their wedding day but other than that it was perfect

Ashleigh and Danielle had their dog Ruby at their wedding

Going against tradition was never a problem for the couple.

“We think being with each other all day made it so much more fun and special. All our bridesmaids, both our mums, Ruby our fur baby and Ashleigh’s nan were there getting ready with us.

‘Having everyone around and seeing them having such a good time and talking about memories helped keep everyone calm.’

And while Covid affected Ashleigh’s engagement, it didn’t derail her big day.

“Ashleigh had her heart set on us getting married on our relationship anniversary, which just happened to fall on a Saturday in 2022,” Danielle said.

They said people should expect to spend 150 percent of their budget – as everything adds up to more than you’d expect

The couple said watching each other get ready didn’t dampen the impact.

‘(Danielle) looked absolutely amazing! She glowed all day! I remember thinking to myself how lucky I was to marry her. Seeing her so happy and overjoyed made all the anticipation worth it,” Ashleigh said.