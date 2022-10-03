Bride’s best friend is criticized for announcing a bachelorette pregnancy

A bride’s friend has been accused of ‘stealing her thunder’ after announcing she was two months pregnant at her beach bachelorette party.

Katie Jo Germany, 24, of Omaha, Nebraska, went viral this month when she shared a video of her boyfriend Claire surprising her with the good news — a moment that is divided TikTok.

“If your best friend tells you she’s pregnant at your bachelorette party,” she explained using the app’s text-to-speech feature.

Claire spilled the beans as they filmed a playful video on the beach where they each approached the camera and said where their outfits came from

The mother-to-be, who went second to last, named her dress as Zara, her necklace from Kendra Scott, ‘and baby bump from Riley’ – her husband

Claire put her hand on her stomach and looked back at Katie Jo.

The confused bride wasn’t sure what was going on when she stepped out to take her turn and finish the video.

“I didn’t know that would happen,” another friend called for the camera.

Katie Jo was about to say where her white dress came from when she looked back at Claire and asked, “Wait…what?”

“I’m two months pregnant,” her bestie confirmed.

The bride’s mouth dropped open as Claire went in to give her a hug.

“I didn’t know you didn’t drink,” she told her pregnant friend.

Katie Jo made it clear that she’s as happy as can be for Claire, adding, “I love you, bestie. You’re going to be the best mommy.’

The moment between the two friends has split viewers with some claiming it was a sweet surprise and others claiming Claire stole Katie Jo’s spotlight.

‘The best present. I can’t wait to see how you guys are the best parents. ILY,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 9.1 million times.

“She could have said, ‘I’m wrong, let me go one more time,'” one person insisted. “Let the bachelorette party be about the bride.”

“Definition of ‘how can I make this about me,'” another critic noted.

“How can I surprise my best friend with the most amazing news ever,” Katie Joe corrected.

“Anyone seen that episode of Friends… between Rachel and Monica? About stealing the thunder… you know? #iykyk,” someone else added.

Katie Jo repeatedly insisted in the comments that she was excited by the surprise, and even Claire chimed in and agreed that her timing wasn’t the best.

‘Yes, not the ideal time/place, but 1. I live in OOT and it was the first time I saw her in over a month! 2. she knows me too well to lie all weekend,” she explained.

Katie Jo responded to her boyfriend’s critics in a follow-up video, writing, “You’ve got a TikTok going viral and all the hate comments are pouring in.”

‘BFFR What does that mean? Be f**king for real,’ she lip-synched before giving the camera the middle finger.

“Just ew,” she added in the caption.