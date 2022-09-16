Bride-to-be shares her VERY unexpected reaction to being proposed to

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An Australian bride-to-be has shared an “expectation versus reality” detailing how her proposal turned out in reality and how she portrayed it on social media.

Julia Demarte, who lives on the Gold Coast, Queensland, got engaged to her longtime partner Billy, to her beau in early September. secretly filming the moment he got down on one knee to ask her the question.

On Instagram, she posted a simple photo of the beautiful diamond ring and balloons that read “marry me?” behind her.

It was reminiscent of the proposal photos of many couples, didn’t show their faces and was remarkably simple.

But in reality, her response was priceless when Billy asked Julia to be his wife.

Julia Demarte, who lives on the Gold Coast, Queensland, got engaged to her longtime partner Billy in early September, and her beau secretly filmed the moment he got down on one knee to ask her the question.

But in reality, when Billy asked Julia to be his wife, her response was priceless

She walks into a bedroom he had for the moment decorated with a water bottle and her keys in her hand and glances at the balloons floating above a freshly made bed.

Her facial expression changes to one of surprise before starting a tirade of expletives to express her joy and shock.

“F*** out, f*** out, f*** out,” she repeats, placing a hand over her mouth.

‘Are you kidding? What the f***,’ she continues before bursting into tears.

Meanwhile, with a big smile on his face, Billy sits on his knees in front of her, brings her to his level and plants a kiss on her forehead.

Julia says yes to the proposal and puts the ring on her finger, continuing to cry as the video progresses.

“F*** out, f*** out, f*** out,” she repeats, putting a hand over her mouth

“Is that what you wanted?” asks Billy, referring to the ring.

‘I’m getting married! We are engaged!’ Julia screams.

Her followers found Julia’s reaction authentic and expressed their joy at seeing the couple in love together.

“Probably not the reaction he thought he would get,” one woman wrote.

“Like he hasn’t said anything and she’s just sobbing,” said another.

A third added: ‘This is my favorite video’.