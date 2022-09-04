Bride to be furious after her mother-in-law announced she will be joining the couple on honey moon

<!–

An irate bride-to-be has vented her frustrations online after her mother-in-law announced she would be honeymooning with the couple.

The woman wrote to relationship expert John Aiken’s Dear John column on Geen Honing to complain about the holiday break-in and ask for advice.

“My mother-in-law has asked to come to my upcoming honeymoon and I have no idea what to do,” the woman explained.

She added that she believes her mother-in-law doesn’t think she’s good enough to date her son, let alone marry her.

“Anyway, the other day we were talking about my honeymoon, which is in December, and she said she was coming with me and my husband for a week,” the bride bellowed.

Her partner’s mother chose to deliver the uneasy news when her son was at work — leaving the bride-to-be to deal with it alone.

And while she said she’s torn for not wanting to get between her husband and his mom, she’s not happy with the idea.

And John was completely sympathetic, the MAFS star commented that he wouldn’t be comfortable with the request either.

“If you don’t draw a line now, your marriage will be ruled by her,” he said.

He added that the woman’s husband-to-be would be key in creating boundaries without division.

He suggested that the couple work together with the mother-in-law and form a united front.

He added that if her partner doesn’t see her side, she’s looking down the course of a busy relationship in the future.

“Make it clear what these are, for example not honeymooning, dropping by unannounced, calling after 9pm, discussing money issues, etc. Then sit with her as a couple, let him lead and do all the talking, then enforce the boundaries,” he said.