Bride-to-be falls in love with $200 wedding dress she bought online – but not everyone’s convinced

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bride-to-be has revealed her joy after trying on a wedding dress she bought online for $200 – but not everyone is convinced.

Madi Hannah, known on TikTok as Little Miss Maddison, was in shock when her wedding dress arrived.

The dress, which cost her only $200, was wrapped in black plastic and tape when it arrived — and looked more like a basketball than an elegant dress.

A bride-to-be has revealed her wedding dress shock after ordering a $200 dress online for her big day

“That’s what you get when you order a wedding dress online,” she laughed.

The young woman has tried on dresses in boutiques, but couldn’t imagine spending over $2,000 on a dress for her big day.

“I was shaking with emotion,” she admitted, talking about when she finally got to see the dress for the first time.

“Hope on the heels for this vintage pink and blue non-traditional wedding dress,” she added.

Madi is getting married in three months – which means she had to love the dress because she was running out of time to choose another one.

“It’s so fluffy, it’s exactly what I was hoping for,” she said, holding it up for the camera.

“I’m so happy with the results and glad I trusted the process,” she added.

Madi revealed that she always thought she would opt for a “cookie-cutter wedding dress,” something white and timeless.

Madi looked nervous as she opened the tightly wrapped package

But the more she tried, the more she realized it wasn’t what she wanted at all.

The first video of the wedding dress unveiling has been seen by more than 27 million people on the video streaming platform.

And while most of them left comments admiring the young woman, others revealed their true feelings about the dress.

“You look like little-bo-peep, is this a joke,” one woman wrote.

“I think if you’re happy – but girl, it looked better inside out,” said another.

“You, tied up, look like some sort of over-the-top fancy Christmas ham,” added a third.

Others compared her to “dresses, grandma’s curtains and the good witch from The Wizard of Oz.”

But for every “hater,” three more people said how much they loved the look.

“You look ethereal, like a beautiful fairy queen,” said one woman.

“You look amazing and I’m VERY obsessed with this dress,” said another.

Madi also shared a video of the white dresses she tried on and the reaction she got from her loved ones.

“Nice, and looks good, but is it really you?” someone wondered.

She decided to “go with her gut” and opt for something colorful that matched her spirit.