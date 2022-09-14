Bride reveals her bridesmaid stole $5000 from wedding fund

A bride has revealed the shocking way her bridesmaid stole $5,000 from her bachelorette party’s party fund before doing “a runner,” blocking her and never speaking to her again.

The 28-year-old influencer from Australia shared her story on TikTok, telling her nearly 200,000 followers that it was “time” to “spill tea.”

“I had a boyfriend once, and we were super close, we literally did everything together. We also had a podcast together,” she explains.

Influencer Revealed The Shocking Way Her Bridesmaid Stole $5,000 From Her Hen Party Fund Before ‘Doing A Runner’ And Blocking Her And Never Talking To Her Again

‘We were inseparable. Everyone knew us together.

“Because we were such good friends, I decided to make her a bridesmaid in 2019 because I was going to marry the love of my life.”

She went on to explain that everything was going well until it was time to book the hen weekend.

“So the time had come for my bridesmaids to start organizing my bachelorette party weekend, which would be in March 2020,” she said.

“Each bridesmaid had a different role, and this bridesmaid in particular, her role was to book the accommodation and be in charge of all the money.

“I say all the money because we didn’t just have any chicken night, we had a whole chicken weekend that lasted more than three days.

The 28-year-old influencer shared her story on TikTok, telling her 180,000 followers that it was “time” to “spill tea,” quickly racking up thousands of views.

“So it was a lot of money from a lot of people, so I think it ended up being a little over $5,000.”

She added that “everything went smoothly” until two weeks before the weekend getaway, when she got a message that “all this drama” started.

“I was like, ‘This is really strange’.

“And then I started getting messages from all my other bridesmaids saying, ‘Hey, I don’t want to alarm you, but this particular person is starting drama in the bridesmaid group and we’re not sure what to do about it.” ‘

She added that “everything went smoothly” until two weeks before the weekend getaway, when she got a message that “all this drama” started.

“This went on for a few hours before my bridesmaids actually contacted me and said they were starting to stress because she stopped responding to them and me,” she continued.

Concerned that something strange was going on, the bridesmaid and husband-to-be contacted the venue they were staying at to make sure everything had been paid for.

“But when they called, the lady said, ‘I’m sorry, you don’t actually have a booking that weekend. We have a family coming that weekend.’

“She didn’t just steal money. She never actually booked the accommodation. At this point we were stressed.

Concerned that something strange was going on, the bridesmaid and husband-to-be contacted the venue they were staying at to make sure everything had been paid for

“We didn’t have money to book another accommodation, but we also couldn’t get a hold of her to get our money back that she was in charge of.”

Her bridesmaid then did some “online research” and eventually got in touch with her mother.

“Without even hesitation, she transferred the $5,000 to us with no questions asked,” she explained.

Her bridesmaid then did some ‘online research’ and eventually got in touch with her mother, who refunded the money

“While all this was happening, we didn’t hear from her and realized she had blocked us from everything.

“Once we got the money back, we were able to book an epic hen weekend, and I’m so thankful for that.

“Since all of this happened in 2020, we haven’t heard or seen anything from her. She literally fell off the face of the earth.’