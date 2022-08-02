Bride ‘laid into’ new husband when she saw him cutting pricey wedding cake ‘like a KEBAB’

A bride was filmed jokingly talking about her new husband not long after they exchanged vows because he was cutting their wedding cake ‘like a kebab’.

Official Becca Thorne, 38, playfully criticized husband Darren Thorne, 40, after he cut a piece from their three-layer cake.

The couple, from Wokingham, Berkshire, tied the knot on June 11 after 12 years together.

She said, “I just gave him the knife because I thought he might be better at it than I was, but obviously he wasn’t.

“I’ve never seen him cut a cake, but we were standing in front of everyone, so I thought I’d give it to him. It was an expensive cake and I didn’t want to ruin it.

“When he started shaving off the frosting, I thought, ‘What are you doing?’ Why had he gone for that low and why was it so far to the right?

“As soon as he started cutting, I saw that he was actually shaving the side of the cake with the knife.

“Darren’s been drinking quite a bit, I think that helped. He cut the cake like a kebab. He likes kebabs.

“He said, ‘I think it turned out okay,’ and I said, ‘No, it isn’t. You have to eat it afterwards, and I looked at this piece of cake.'”

The couple, who had been engaged for about three years, celebrated their big day with their two children, Thea, four, and Grayson, two.

Becca and Darren have been together for 12 years and share two children; Grayson, two, and Thea, four, pictured

Determined to pick a pie the kids would want too, they went for a delicious mix of flavors and splurged on the expensive treat.

Becca said: ‘I think the pie cost about £450. It was quite expensive. It was fine after that – the kitchen made it. They kept the top layer anyway.

‘We searched for the cake for a long time. I was quite picky about which layers I wanted.

“I envisioned something more like what we and the kids would want rather than the traditional kind of sponge.

“I chose one layer of cookies and cream, a layer of salted caramel and vanilla sponge with buttercream.”

Darren claimed he suffered from stage fright because he was the center of attention and so busy smiling at pictures that he didn’t notice his “bad” cake-cutting skills.

Darren said, “I was more concerned with everyone staring at me and laughing at pictures than I was actually doing.

“After eating cake before I was pretty sure I had mastered the technique.

“I didn’t realize people were laughing until my new wife took it up on me for doing such a bad job cutting a slice.

“The cake tasted great — I’m just not a fan of frosting, so I wanted to shave it off.”

Bride Becca posted the “hilarious” video on social media, with her clip garnering over 94,000 views and over 6,000 likes and comments.

Becca is thrilled she captured the “hilarious” moment and said guests were “laughing”.

On social media, commentators joked that Darren’s faux pas demanded an “immediate divorce” – while others said he looked like he expected to eat it with “a side of cheap chips.”

One user said, “I honestly laughed so hard at this.”

Another wrote: ‘Just garlic sauce on mine please boss – and a portion of cheesy chips’.

Another viewer said, “Immediate divorce.”

Another woman said, ‘Omg this is great. This is something my partner would do haha.’