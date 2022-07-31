Bride Kelly Brook, 42, marries ‘soulmate’ Jeremy Parisi

Advertisement

It was Kelly Brook’s big day – and an unusual downpour wouldn’t spoil it.

The 42-year-old British model and actress married long-time boyfriend Jeremy Parisi in his native Italy on Saturday, arriving under an umbrella at the old venue.

In photos taken later, she looked stunning in a traditional ivory white dress with sheer lace details next to model Parisi, 37, in a black three-piece suit.

They exchanged vows in the historic port city of Civitavecchia, near Rome, with Kylie Minogue reportedly among the guests. A storm caused the outdoor event to move indoors to the Torre di Cicero, once occupied by the Roman orator.

Kelly Brook and Jeremy Parisi tied the knot on a rough day in Frosinone, Italy. The wedding was planned outside, but was later moved to an indoor venue

Kelly Brook, 42, married ‘soulmate’ Jeremy Parisi, 37, in the historic port city of Civitavecchia, near Rome

Brook looked stunning in a traditional ivory white dress with sheer lace details next to model Parisi in a black three-piece suit

Kelly Brook arrived under an umbrella at the Torre di Cicero, but an unusual downpour wouldn’t spoil the big day

A source suggested the wedding would cost up to £500,000 and told The Sun: “Kelly knows Jeremy is her soul mate and this will be her only wedding so she’s going all out.” She previously dated actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane.

Having made her fortune after a successful 25-year career as a model, actress and media personality, it seems that no expense has been spared to make Kelly’s marriage dream come true.

The source added: ‘Kelly knows that Jeremy is her soul mate and that this will be her only wedding, so she’s going all out. All in all it will cost her between £300,000 and £500,000, but for her it is money well spent.

The insider continued to say it’s “Kelly’s dream wedding” and that “everything she ever wanted” is now “coming into reality.”

It comes after Kelly shared she won’t be losing weight before the big day, admitting she’s “so happy” with her looks.

Explaining “I’m happiest when I’m a size 12,” which she currently is – the star opened up about her past struggles with weight and how she’s now sticking to an active lifestyle.

Beautiful: Kelly, 42, looked stunning on her wedding day in a traditional ivory white bridal gown with sheer lace detail

Rain, rain goes away: she protected her beautiful dress from the rain by ducking under a parasol

To talk with Fantastic magazinethe former model admitted she’s keeping her wedding plans a secret, but denied that she’d be on a pre-wedding diet.

Oh no [I’m not going on a diet]. I honestly haven’t even thought about that yet. I’ve been dieting for a few years now, and I’m at my weight that I love and I will stay at this weight no matter what in the future,” she replied when asked at the big day prep.

The popular TV and radio host started dating the hunky Italian model in 2014 after watching one of his Instagram videos, with friends claiming she’s “happier than ever” after the understated engagement.

She held back all day, explaining, “I just need to protect my partner. He’s not in the public eye and he usually doesn’t like to talk about things we do in private.

“As much as I’m a big mouth and like to tell everything I’ve got going on, he’s the complete opposite. And I think you should respect your partner’s wishes.’