Bride horrifies the internet with a photo of her DIY 'wedding catering' pasta salad

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A bride has horrified the internet with a photo of her DIY wedding catering prepared days early in an inflatable kiddie pool.

The woman, who posted a photo of the 13 kilos worth of pasta on Facebook, was ecstatic about her homemade creation.

‘Wedding food prep day three… 30 pounds of pasta salad. Yes, it’s an inflatable pool),’ she captioned the photo.

The mushroom pool appeared to be full of fusilli pasta in various colors along with olives, cherry tomatoes, salami and cheese.

The woman who posted a picture of the 13 kilos worth of pasta on Facebook was ecstatic about her homemade creation

There seemed to be no way the meal was being refrigerated, much to the dismay of her Facebook colleagues.

“Day three … so presumably the wedding is still a few days away. They will literally kill guests with unrefrigerated pasta salad. Bacillus cereus is no joke!’ wrote a person.

‘I feel at this point I would definitely silence them and send this picture to people on their friends list to tell them to pass this information on. This could honestly kill people,” said a second.

‘How long will it sit in that pool? Pasta can kill you when it grows bacteria! Never eat old pasta!’ another warned.

‘Omg ew wtf. Are they trying to assassinate their entire wedding? Pasta is so dangerous when not stored properly!’ a fourth chimed in.

Bacillus cereus is a type of bacteria that produces toxins that cause vomiting or diarrhea.

Bacillus cereus is a type of bacteria that produces toxins that cause vomiting or diarrhea (file photo)

While symptoms are generally mild and can last up to 48 hours, deaths have been recorded from those who have consumed it in the past.

Other commenters were appalled at the use of a wading pool to maintain her prized food.

‘Oh, that thing my toddlers peed in all summer? It also works as a serving tray!’ joked one group member.

‘The possibility of aluminum pans [was] RIGHT THERE,’ pointed out a moment.

“If I was invited to that wedding and saw this post, I would immediately change my answer to ‘no,'” wrote another.