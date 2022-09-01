Bride brutally uninvited her mother to her wedding after she called her a ‘snob’

A bride brutally uninvited her mother to her wedding after the couple got into a fight over FaceTime and exchanged harsh words.

Felicity Rae, who lives in Nova Scotia, Canada, was so shocked that her mother called her a “f***ing snob” that she immediately blocked her on social media and told her not to come to the festivities.

This happened after months of planning. I just felt unappreciated, unsupported, and I felt this heavy fear and the overwhelming sense that she would make my life and day hell on the most special day of my life yet,” Ms. Rae said. TikTok.

“I feel like, as I get older, I’m starting to realize a lot of things… like you shouldn’t treat your kids like that. Just the things that are said… I won’t go into detail and save it for therapy.’

She explained that the extremely loud phone call had lasted only two minutes, but had totally caught her off guard as she balanced the stress and pressure of a big wedding.

“She knew I was stressed and that I was feeling overwhelmed and under pressure,” Ms. Rae said.

“At one point she even said that this is not normal and that I should seek help instead of saying, ‘How can I help?’ During the conversation, she said, “You know what? You’ve become quite the f-king snob lately” – those very words.

“I immediately said, ‘You’re not invited to the wedding’ and she said, ‘That’s fine’ – and then I just blocked her on social media. She can still text or call me if she wants to.”

But there has been no contact at all, with Ms. Rae claiming her mother tried to “turn her bridesmaid against her” and get into her sister and father’s “ears”.

“She’s probably said awful things about me to other people because she’s probably ashamed of not being invited to her own daughter’s wedding,” Ms. Rae said.

“I just don’t want to sacrifice my sanity and be in a bad mood and project that onto my husband on our wedding day.

“It should be the happiest time of my life, surrounded by loved ones. It’s not fair to me, it’s not fair to him, it’s not fair to anyone else who is present and who doesn’t behave the way my mother would behave.

“Her behavior is very unpredictable and I don’t know what she’s going to do next.”

Many of Ms. Rae’s followers sympathized with the bride’s decision and said they should cut off their own relatives.

“Um, hello, is there a term for soul sisters based on going through identical situations? If so…insert term here because SAME but my father…I’m so sorry,” said one follower.

“You get to a point in your life when you realize you get to choose who you have around you…even if it’s your parents,” said another.

A third added: “You did the right thing to protect yourself and your energy. Sometimes our own family can be the most hurtful. I’m proud of you for setting boundaries.”