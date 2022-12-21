Bride and dad go viral after wowing guests with a choreographed father-daughter dance

A bride and her father stole the show at her wedding after surprising guests with a choreographed routine as part of their unforgettable father-daughter dance.

Nancy Krieger, 30, and Ron Lestock, 63, have gone viral after tearing up the dance floor at her reception at the Windows on the River venue in Cleveland, Ohio, on Nov. 12.

The TikTok video shows the father-daughter duo slowly dancing to The Temptations’ classic “My Girl” just before the record scratches and the track switches to Usher’s hit “Yeah!” with Lil Jon and Ludacris.

Krieger starts waving her hands in the air in front of her father, who just stands there and pretends to be shocked – until he joins in.

The guests go wild as they perform their choreographed dance moves side-by-side for the remainder of the 22-second clip.

“If everyone thinks you’re kidding your dad… and he’s in on it,” Krieger captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 4.4 million times.

“You just know Dad rehearsed this every day for months with the biggest smile on his face,” one person commented.

‘I laughed so much at this! What a great father you have! I love this,” another wrote, while another added, “Okay, this is iconic.”

Others asked the newlyweds to share the full video of their father-daughter dance so they could see the rest of their performance.

Krieger told me Good morning America that it was actually her father who came up with the idea of ​​doing a “fun dance” because they would “cry all the time” if they chose a more traditional slow song.

The audience goes wild as they perform their choreographed dance moves side-by-side for the remainder of the clip

The heartwarming clip has received more than 1,900 comments from fans, including those who asked Krieger to post the entire dance

‘I have thought about it. I said, “You know what, let’s try something other than the old you know, Daddy’s little girl dance. You know?” she recalled. “So we thought about it and we each picked a few songs.”

In addition to “My Girl,” they each chose two other songs to include in the mashup, which viewers didn’t get to see. Their dance to ‘Yeah!’ was followed by Chubby Checker’s ‘Twist’, ‘1,2 Step’ by Ciara, and the Village People’s ‘YMCA’

Kieger said they practiced their routine every week for about eight to nine months leading up to her wedding to now-husband Andrew Krieger because they didn’t want to get nervous dancing in front of 170 guests.

Krieger told Good Morning America that they practiced their routine every week for about eight to nine months leading up to her wedding to now-husband Andrew Krieger (pictured)

“Everyone was shocked,” she said. “We did our rounds of all the tables after dinner and that was just the talk of the night, like, ‘How long have you been practicing?’ So that was a nice response.’

