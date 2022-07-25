Bride, 27, ties the knot in wedding dress she thrifted for $24 years before she was even engaged

A frugal bride has gained viral fame online after she tied the knot in a dress she found at Goodwill for just $24 — five years before she even got engaged.

Maranda Vandergriff, 27, from Knoxville, Tennessee went to TikTok to share that she got married in November 2020 in a vintage dress she saved up for just over $20.

In the viral video, which has been viewed more than a million times, Maranda shared that she “said yes to the dress at Goodwill.”

The 27-year-old is a lover of vintage clothing and has been saving all her life, so it only made sense that she saved up her wedding dress.

Maranda first fell in love with the 1970s style dress in 2014 when she volunteered to model at the Goodwill Vintage Fashion Show in Tennessee.

Even though she didn’t wear the lace applique dress on the runways, she tried on it and couldn’t help but think about it.

When the runway show ended, the dress was reduced to $30, and with her 20 percent model discount, she bought her “dream” wedding dress for $24.

Although she had no intention of “marrying at any time,” the avid saver bought the dress for the “future.”

The 70s-style dress hung in her closet for the next five years, and when her partner Parker Anderson proposed to her, she knew she would finally get the chance to wear her Goodwill gem, but she had to make a few changes. to make it her ‘dream’. dress.

When she set her sights on changing the dress, the bride first dressed as she wanted her wedding dress to look and then sought the help of her mother and grandmother who “taught her how to sew.”

Maranda revealed that she used lace fabric her mother bought in the UK to work the vintage sleeves of the dress.

She added that her mother had sewn her wedding dress by hand and that Maranda wanted to “honor” her by adding the exact little beads her mother had used in her wedding dress so many years earlier.

Maranda used the beads from her mother’s handmade dress to sew the open scalloped edge onto the sleeves.

The 27-year-old described to her more than 99,000 followers that changing her dress with her mother and grandmother was a “special experience”, adding that it “completed the circle.”

Maranda’s favorite part of her dress was that she could involve “several generations” of her family in the process, adding that it made her special day that much “better” because she involved her “entire family from start to finish.” had.

It took Maranda and her family about six weeks to completely change the dress, and tragically, Maranda’s grandmother died before she could see the finished version of Maranda’s “dream dress.”

To honor her, the bride tied one of her grandmother’s shawls around her bouquet and included another member of her family by wearing her sister’s shoes to her wedding.

TikTok users fell in love with the touching story and were shocked by how ‘gorgeous’ the dress turned out to be, despite buying it from Goodwill

When Maranda saw the final version of her dress, she was stunned that her vision could come to life, and although she ‘took a risk’, she ended up with her ‘dream dress’, which expressed her ‘love for vintage clothing and a piece [her parents].’

TikTok users loved Maranda’s personal touch to her thrifty dress and were shocked at how she could craft the dress.

One user said: ‘Absolutely beautiful!’

“I love that you used bits of your mother’s dress, how special,” added another user.

Another user commented, ‘Love it! It doesn’t have to be new or cost a fortune to be beautiful.’

One user added: ‘You and the dress, absolutely gorgeous!’