Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times while working in furniture store by deranged killer

Brianna Kupfer was stabbed 26 times all over her body when she was randomly assaulted in January while working at a furniture store, her autopsy report shows.

Shawn Laval Smith, 31, stabbed her 11 times in the chest, five in her left arm, three in her left leg and one in her pelvis.

She was also stabbed in her abdomen, right arm and right leg, according to the report obtained by… The New York Post.

Despite the brutality of the attack, the Los Angeles office of District Attorney George Gascon has suspended criminal proceedings against Smith so that he can undergo a mental health evaluation.

The Los Angeles furniture store where Kupfer worked when she was stabbed in January

The possible outcome of this is that through insanity he is found not guilty of the crime and is placed in a mental institution instead of a prison.

Kupfer’s parents have not yet commented on the decision of Gascon’s office. They previously blamed awake politicians for their daughter’s death.

Smith was a career criminal with dozens of arrests in multiple states.

He was out on bail at the time of the murder. Smith had previously been arrested and charged with violent crimes in at least three states.

At the time of Kupfer’s murder, he was free on $50,000 bail after allegedly firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle in Charleston, South Carolina, in November 2019.

An indictment in that case was handed down on March 16, 2020, just before COVID-19 paralyzed the courts, and the court records show no further action in the case.

In January, Kupfer’s father said: “I blame what is now endemic in our society is that everyone seems to be focused on returning rights and giving favor to people who deprive others of their rights.”

The grieving father said he doesn’t blame any politician by name, but argued their job is to “make communities better, make people care more about them, not tear down communities by exposing them.” to people who are falling out of the ground, they really don’t care about other people and just think they can do whatever they want in our society.’

Todd Kupfer said he wants his daughter to be remembered “as a person, a human being and a caring, loving and devoted family member and a close friend and just a rising star.”